1 Dead, 1 Critical in Lawrence Shooting

A man is dead and a woman is in serious condition after being shot early Sunday morning in Lawrence, Massachusetts.
Lawrence Police received a call around 3:10 a.m. to Market Street for a report of shots fired. They discovered a deceased 23-year-old man and a 19-year-old woman woman suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car.
The woman was transported to a Boston hospital from Lawrence General with serious injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.
Lawrence Police are investigating this case and have not released the name of the deceased man.