Fires

Air quality at ‘very unhealthy' levels across North Shore due to brush fires

Tuesday morning was the worst the air quality has been since the fire first broke out, based on data from the AirNowthe Fire and Smoke map

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

Air quality is at "very unhealthy levels" on the North Shore Tuesday morning as smoke from a large brush fire in the area continues to blanket the area.

Crews are working at brush fires across the state. On the North Shore, firefighters in Salem, Lynn and Peabody continue to battle a more than 130-acre wildfire.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

On Monday the smell of smoke was strong all over the Boston area due to a weather phenomenon called inversion. That's when warm air traps cool air and smoke close to the ground, and that can be a concern for air quality because wildfire smoke has been shown to carry pollutants.

According to the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map, air quality in Lynn had reached "hazardous" levels early Tuesday morning, the worst alert level listed and considered an emergency. As of mid-morning it had dropped into the "very unhealthy" level - a category where the risk of health effects are increased for everyone. The public is advised to limit outdoor activities when possible.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Tuesday morning was the worst the air quality has been since the North Shore fire was first reported, based on the Fire and Smoke map.

“Air pollution in general can have both immediate and long-term effects, depends on the quantity of exposure and intensity," said Dr. Wynne Armand, a Mass General Brigham internist, told NBC10 Boston on Monday. "Also, some of the immediate effects on the milder side could be irritation of the throat or eyes, or even exacerbation of skin conditions like eczema, more of the serious symptoms can be difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, palpitations.”

Health experts say while the poor air quality can impact everyone, those with underlying health conditions, the very young and the very old should take extra precautions.

More on the New England brush fires

Massachusetts 5 hours ago

Fire crews still working to contain dozens of brush fires across Mass.

Fires Oct 28

Why do I smell smoke? How brush fires are affecting air quality in Boston area

Fires 19 hours ago

Officials are monitoring over 50 brush fires burning across Connecticut, DEEP says

This article tagged under:

Fires
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us