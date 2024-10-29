Air quality at ‘very unhealthy' levels across North Shore due to brush fires

Air quality is at "very unhealthy levels" on the North Shore Tuesday morning as smoke from a large brush fire in the area continues to blanket the area.

Crews are working at brush fires across the state. On the North Shore, firefighters in Salem, Lynn and Peabody continue to battle a more than 130-acre wildfire.

On Monday the smell of smoke was strong all over the Boston area due to a weather phenomenon called inversion. That's when warm air traps cool air and smoke close to the ground, and that can be a concern for air quality because wildfire smoke has been shown to carry pollutants.

According to the AirNow Fire and Smoke Map, air quality in Lynn had reached "hazardous" levels early Tuesday morning, the worst alert level listed and considered an emergency. As of mid-morning it had dropped into the "very unhealthy" level - a category where the risk of health effects are increased for everyone. The public is advised to limit outdoor activities when possible.

Tuesday morning was the worst the air quality has been since the North Shore fire was first reported, based on the Fire and Smoke map.

“Air pollution in general can have both immediate and long-term effects, depends on the quantity of exposure and intensity," said Dr. Wynne Armand, a Mass General Brigham internist, told NBC10 Boston on Monday. "Also, some of the immediate effects on the milder side could be irritation of the throat or eyes, or even exacerbation of skin conditions like eczema, more of the serious symptoms can be difficulty breathing, coughing, chest pain, palpitations.”

Health experts say while the poor air quality can impact everyone, those with underlying health conditions, the very young and the very old should take extra precautions.