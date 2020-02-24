Early Voting Starts for Mass. Voters

Massachusetts opened some polling stations for early voting, Monday, ahead of presidential primaries to be held next week.

Massachusetts is one of many states holding presidential primaries on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday.

Early votes can be cast in at least one location in cities or towns across Massachusetts during regular business hours of local election officials. Cities and towns can also choose to hold expanded hours and locations..

Residents have until Friday to submit their early vote.

For information on your local polling center and how to vote, visit the link.

