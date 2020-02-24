Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY

Early Voting Starts for Mass. Voters

Residents have until Friday to submit their early vote

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Massachusetts opened some polling stations for early voting, Monday, ahead of presidential primaries to be held next week.

Massachusetts is one of many states holding presidential primaries on March 3, also known as Super Tuesday. 

Early votes can be cast in at least one location in cities or towns across Massachusetts during regular business hours of local election officials. Cities and towns can also choose to hold expanded hours and locations..

Residents have until Friday to submit their early vote. 

For information on your local polling center and how to vote, visit the link.

This article tagged under:

PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARYMassachusettsEarly Voting
