Man Accused of Stabbing Elderly Man in Abington

A man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing an elderly man in Abington, Massachusetts on Friday evening.

Police say they responded to a 911 call around 5pm for a stabbing in the area of Rosie's Liquors and Deli at 751 Bedford Street.

Officers found a 61-year-old man with multiple stab wounds. He described the suspect while receiving medical attention, according to authorities.

According to police, they found the man at an apartment complex and arrested him without incident.

Authorities say they recovered a knife from the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Devon B. Pelrine, of Taunton.

Pelrine is being charged with armed assault to murder, armed robbery, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon upon a person sixty years or older, threats to commit a crime, among others.

Perline will be arraigned at the Brockton District Court