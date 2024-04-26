Billerica

Police officer hurt in crash at construction site in Billerica

Footage from the scene showed a medical helicopter taking off from the area

By Thea DiGiammerino

NBC10 Boston

A police officer was hurt in a crash at a construction site on Route 3A in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday, according to police.

Billerica police confirmed the crash on Boston Road and said it was closed "indefinitely" from the town center to Floyd Street. Drivers should expect heavy delays in the area.

It was not immediately clear how seriously the officer was hurt or if anyone else was involved. Footage from the scene showed a medical helicopter taking off from the area.

NBC10 Boston
A medical helicopter responds to a crash in Billerica, Massachusetts, on Friday.
More details were not immediately available.

NBC10 Boston has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they come into the newsroom.

This article tagged under:

Billerica
