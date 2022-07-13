Sonya Curry, Mom of NBA Superstars Steph and Seth Curry, Shows ‘Fierce Love'

What is it like to raise an NBA superstar? Scratch that! Two NBA superstars and a thriving content creator?

Sonya Curry, mom of Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors, Seth Curry of the Brooklyn Nets, and YouTuber Sydel Curry, is sharing her parenting journey in her new memoir 'Fierce Love.'

She stopped by 'The Hub Today Presents Mom2Mom' and talked with host Maria Sansone about what it was like raising kids while navigating life as an NBA wife herself and her parenting non-negotiables to make the 'Curry machine' operate.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She also reveals some raw, never-talked-about moments about the family. It will make you appreciate every mom's mission to raise happy and healthy kids.

Keep up with us on The Hub Today!





Most parents want to raise happy, healthy, and kind kids that turn into kind adults. There are a lot of tips out there, but often parents rely on their instincts. What if we told you that some of the best ways to raise a "good human" are counter-intuitive? Melinda Wenner Moyer, a science journalist and the author of "How to Raise Kids Who Aren't A**holes," did research and found science that proves it. She joins Maria to offer tangible strategies for parents to help shape kids into confident, independent, generous, empathetic and smart adults. It's all in the latest episode of Mom2Mom.