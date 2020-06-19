Parenting

Can Moms Do It All? | #MOM2MOM

NBC Universal, Inc.

Are you trying to do it all? Playing with your kids and crushing it at work? How about getting laundry down and lunches made while the baby is crying? Yup, we hear you. It's much easier said then done.

Mattie James, Entrepreneur and Mom of three, chats with Maria Sansone about how you can be ALL IN in every area of your life with one simple thing: focus on one at a time.

Mattie hosts a Masterclass called Pitch Please and encourages women to ask for what they want and find success in building their own business.

For more on Mattie, her blog and business, check it out here.

Parenting
