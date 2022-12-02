Photos: Here's Who Walked ‘Green Carpet' at Prince William's Earthshot Prize Ceremony in Boston By Kaitlin McKinley Becker • Published 1 hour ago • Updated 14 mins ago It was a star-studded evening Friday as celebrities and political figures walked the 'Green Carpet' outside the MGM Music Hall in Boston for Prince William's Earthshot Prize Awards. The glitzy and glamorous ceremony, attended by Shailene Woodley, Ellie Goulding, Chloe x Halle, David Beckham and Rami Malek, caps the royal couple's three-day trip to the city. 14 photos 1/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Catherine, Princess of Wales and Prince William, Prince of Wales attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 2/14 US actor Daniel Dae Kim arrives at the Earthshot Prize awards at the MGM Music Hall in Boston, Massachusetts on December 2, 2022. (Photo by Joseph Prezioso / AFP) (Photo by JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images) 3/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 4/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Clara Amfo attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 5/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Catherine O’Hara and Bo Welch attend The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 6/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Rami Malek attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Ian Vogler-Pool/Getty Images) 7/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Shailene Woodley attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 8/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and David Beckham speak backstage after The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. The Prince and Princess of Wales are visiting the coastal city of Boston to attend the second annual Earthshot Prize Awards Ceremony, an event which celebrates those whose work is helping to repair the planet. During their trip, which will last for three days, the royal couple will learn about the environmental challenges Boston faces as well as meeting those who are combating the effects of climate change in the area. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage) 9/14 BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS – DECEMBER 02: Ellie Goulding attends The Earthshot Prize 2022 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway on December 02, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage) 10/14 Annie Lennox 11/14 Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker and his wife Lauren Baker 12/14 Wyc Grousbeck and Emilia Fazzalari 13/14 Massachusetts governor-elect Maura Healey 14/14 Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and her husband Conor Pewarski. This article tagged under: BOSTONearthshot prize More Photo Galleries Round of 16 Set as South Korea, Portugal and Switzerland Advance: World Cup Day 13 in Photos Spain and Japan Through to Round 16 as Germany Exits: World Cup Day 12 in Photos PHOTOS: William, Kate Make a Royal Visit to Boston Argentina, Australia and Poland Advance while Mexico, Tunisia Sent Packing: World Cup Day 11 in Photos