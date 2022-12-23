PHOTOS: Storm Socks Boston Area With Rain, Wind Published 46 seconds ago • Updated 37 seconds ago With rain pouring down and wind shaking trees, roads were treacherous around the Greater Boston area Friday morning. Here are some of the sights from the region as a powerful storm blew through. 4 photos 1/4 NBC10 Boston Massachusetts state officials work to clear water off a Storrow Drive on-ramp in Boston’s Back Bay neighborhood on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 2/4 NBC10 Boston/Stringer A car and a falling tree collided in Wakefield, Massachusetts, early Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. 3/4 Handout An unoccupied pickup truck in Salisbury, Massachusetts, was crushed by a shipping container amid high winds and downpours overnight, police said Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. They warned about dangerous driving conditions. 4/4 NBC10 Boston A house in North Andover, Massachusetts, where a tree fell amid high winds on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. This article tagged under: storm More Photo Galleries Picture Boston: Our Most Memorable Photos of 2022 From Pizza to Cookies, What to Score at Tripoli Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards: Highly Commended Photos France Beats Morocco to Advance to World Cup Finals: Photos