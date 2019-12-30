Picture Boston: Our Most Memorable Photos of 2019

As a news station, we see captivating, heartbreaking and thrilling images every day, but none are more arresting than the images NBC10 Boston staff photographer Mark Garfinkel takes on assignment.
Below, find the photos of his that stopped us in our tracks this year, from important news stories, like thousands of people paying respects to a fallen Worcester firefighter, to quiet moments of natural beauty.
24 photos
1/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Firefighters
battle a house fire in West Roxbury on Oct. 25, 2019. One firefighter was hurt in the 2-alarm blaze.
2/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
3/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
With their baby Magnolia, Erica Ward greets her husband, Boston Marathon runner Jared Ward, at the finish line on April 15, 2019.
4/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
5/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
A
black bear led police and wildlife officials on a chase through Arlington, Massachusetts, before being cornered and safely tranquilized.
6/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
A firefighter works despite intense cold in Revere, Massachusetts, on January 22, 2019.
7/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Four dogs eat ice cream in Winthrop, Massachusetts, on Aug. 11, 2019.
8/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
9/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
A car rests on its roof in Boston’s Copley Square on May 7, 2019.
10/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
This school bus crashed in Boston’s Hyde Park neighborhood on Oct. 7, 2019, but no students were on board at the time.
11/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
12/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
13/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
A young boy with a rare form of eye cancer got a
send-off party at Boston’s Logan International Airport Oct. 11, 2019, on his way to Walt Disney World in Orlando.
14/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Linda Murphy and her 4-year-old grandson were among those who on Nov. 18, 2019, lined the route of the
funeral procession for Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard, who died while saving others.
15/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Firefighters salute
fallen Worcester fire Lt. Jason Menard, who died while saving others, during his funeral procession in the city on Nov. 18, 2019.
16/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Geese take off from Needham’s Cutler Pond on Nov. 4, 2019.
17/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Powerful wind gusts weren’t enough to stop this person from getting where he was headed in Boston on Oct. 7, 2019.
18/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
A rainbow-colored beach ball is thrown into the air at the
2019 Boston Pride Parade on June 8, 2019.
19/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
20/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
Uniformed re-enactors at an Oct. 15, 2019, ceremony at the Shaw 54th Regiment Memorial on Boston Common. The
memorial is undergoing a multi-million-dollar renovation.
21/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
22/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
23/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston
A
4-alarm fire damaged multiple buildings in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
24/24
Mark Garfinkel/NBC10 Boston