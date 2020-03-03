Presidential Candidates Vote on Super Tuesday

While voters in three New England states headed to the polls on Super Tuesday, two Democratic and one Republic candidate also cast their ballots in their hometowns. Democrat Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Republican Bill Weld voted in Massachusetts while Democratic Sen. Bernie Sanders returned to Vermont to vote.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, her husband Bruce and their dog Bailey were seen leaving their Cambridge, Massachusetts home just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Warren greeted supporters while she walked to the nearby Graham & Parks School to cast her ballot.
After voting, Warren was expected to head to travel to Detroit for election night.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife Jane O’Meara Sanders greet poll workers before voting on Super Tuesday at the Robert Miller Community Center in Burlington, Vermont.
Sanders with his wife Jane.
Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) speaks to members of the media after casting his vote.
Sanders was expected to remain in Vermont the rest of the day.

