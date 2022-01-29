Your New England Blizzard Photos By Staff Reports • Published 32 mins ago • Updated 30 mins ago Viewers from across the region have been sending us photos from Saturday's storm. Send yours to shareit@nbcboston.com for a chance to be featured! 17 photos 1/17 Patty Howe Dover, Mass. at 8:40am – around 3” on ground and windy. 2/17 Jessica Nunez Jett from Connecticut enjoying his second Snowstorm! 3/17 Neale Eckstein One lone bluejay checking out the snow in Sudbury 4/17 Mike Glynn 5/17 Emrick Elias Luna the 2-year-old Siberian Husky enjoying a morning walk in Lowell 6/17 Katie Donahoe — 7/17 Katie Donahoe 8/17 David Sibincich Hello from Downtown Boston 9/17 Deanna Lydon Declan Lydon (2) and his dog Ellie (8) watching the storm in Billerica 10/17 Alison Gallerani Thank you from Southeastern Connecticut 11/17 Paul At least 12″ already in S.Dartmouth 12/17 Chris Baer This is the view from my front window – the snow is blowing so hard that I can barely see across the street to the Athaneum. I can gauge the wind by how wildly the flag is whipping around. The plow has been working outside to clear the snow for two hours now. Stay safe everyone. 13/17 Curtis Blomberg 14/17 Paige Whittingham Willie and Dublin are loving the blizzard in Marlborough. These goldens look like they’ve had sugar sprinkled on their faces… and they are quite sweet! 15/17 Joyce, Richard (NBCUniversal) Here’s a pic of the kids loving the snow 16/17 Sarah Rumeau @keemtause555 17/17 Sandyj Burrows 21 MPH winds. Feels like -3 degrees. The birds don’t seem too mind. This article tagged under: blizzard photosnew england stormnew england blizzardsnow photos More Photo Galleries In Memoriam: People We've Lost in 2022 In Photos: Bronx Blaze, Worst NYC Fire in 30+ Years, Leaves Dozens Gravely Injured Snow Dogs: Pups Prance in First Major Snowfall of the Year Sidney Poitier's Life in Pictures