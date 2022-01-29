Your New England Blizzard Photos

By Staff Reports

Patty Howe
Dover, Mass. at 8:40am – around 3” on ground and windy.
Jessica Nunez
Jett from Connecticut enjoying his second Snowstorm!
Neale Eckstein
One lone bluejay checking out the snow in Sudbury
Mike Glynn
Emrick Elias
Luna the 2-year-old Siberian Husky enjoying a morning walk in Lowell
Katie Donahoe

Katie Donahoe
David Sibincich
Hello from Downtown Boston
Deanna Lydon
Declan Lydon (2) and his dog Ellie (8) watching the storm in Billerica
Alison Gallerani
Thank you from Southeastern Connecticut
Paul
At least 12″ already in S.Dartmouth
Chris Baer
This is the view from my front window – the snow is blowing so hard that I can barely see across the street to the Athaneum. I can gauge the wind by how wildly the flag is whipping around. The plow has been working outside to clear the snow for two hours now. Stay safe everyone.
Curtis Blomberg
Paige Whittingham
Willie and Dublin are loving the blizzard in Marlborough. These goldens look like they’ve had sugar sprinkled on their faces… and they are quite sweet!
Joyce, Richard (NBCUniversal)
Here’s a pic of the kids loving the snow
Sarah Rumeau
@keemtause555
Sandyj Burrows
21 MPH winds. Feels like -3 degrees. The birds don’t seem too mind.

