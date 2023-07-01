2023 NHL free agency tracker: Latest rumors, news, contracts from Day 1

The most exciting part of the NHL offseason has arrived.

Free agency begins Saturday at noon ET, when teams can officially sign players from rival teams to new contracts.

Salary cap space is limited for many teams because the cap rose just $1 million to $83.5 million for the 2023-24 season. As a result, we might see a lot of one-year contracts for players with the hopes of cashing in next summer when the cap is projected to be much higher.

It should still be a busy Day 1, though, as teams look to scoop up the best veterans on the market, including players such as Tyler Bertuzzi, Ryan O'Reilly and Dmitry Orlov.

Keep it right here with our NHL free agency live blog for all of the latest rumors, contract details and more throughout Saturday.

10:31 p.m.: Bottom-six forward Garnet Hathaway will not be returning to the Bruins. He's headed to the Flyers.

#Flyers announce a deal for Garnet Hathaway: 2 years x $2.375 million.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 2, 2023

4:28 p.m.: Here are some updates from Bruins general manager Don Sweeney's press conference.

Bruins aren’t trading a goalie, based on what Sweeney is saying. Says he’s excited to move forward with Swayman and Ullmark. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) July 1, 2023

Sweeney said Lucic, at 12:01 p.m., sent him a picture of himself in a Bruins hat “that he bought himself.”



“We feel he’s got a lot of juice left.” — Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 1, 2023

Sweeney calls trading Lucic one of the “hardest decisions he’s ever had to make” as a general manager.



“In a perfect world, he never would have left.” — Patrick Donnelly (@PatDonn12) July 1, 2023

Sweeney has pretty much shut the door on a Tyler Bertuzzi return. Term, annual payout all played into it. — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) July 1, 2023

Unlikely Bruins bring back Nosek. Sweeney talking a lot now about all the center depth they added/currently have. — Matt Porter (@mattyports) July 1, 2023

4:04 p.m.: The Penguins are bringing back goalie Tristan Jarry on a five-year deal.

The Penguins have agreed to terms with goaltender Tristan Jarry on a five-year contract.



The deal begins in the 2023.24 season and runs through the 2027.28 campaign, carrying an average annual value of $5.375 million. — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2023

3:39 p.m.: Here's an update on Alex Killorn. He's going to the Anaheim Ducks.

Killorn agrees with Anaheim to four-year deal x $6.25M AAV https://t.co/3l7I60itYS — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

3:36 p.m.: The Bruins have signed defensive defenseman Parker Wotherspoon. The Panthers are signing veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov.

1 year 2 way deal 775/500 https://t.co/JKZTZrky5D — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

3:35 p.m.: A couple Western Conference teams are making more moves.

Not done, but sounds like Alex Killorn will be heading to #NHLDucks. They're working on it.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

Hearing Nick Bjugstad is returning to the Coyotes on a two-year deal ($2.1M AAV).

Coyotes nation rejoices. So does @spetershockey. — Craig Morgan (@CraigSMorgan) July 1, 2023

Not sure of the number here....but it sounds like a six-year deal for Miles Wood with the Avalanche — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

2:45 p.m.: Carolina isn't done yet.

Carolina finalizing signing of Micheal Bunting, three years and $4.5M AAV per season@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

2:25 p.m.: The Stars getting a center of Matt Duchene's caliber is a great pickup. Daniel Sprong is also going to the Red Wings.

Matt Duchene to Dallas 1x$3M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Per @jeffmarek, Daniel Sprong to Detroit 1x$2M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

2:15 p.m.: The Bruins are adding Kevin Shattenkirk on a one-year, $1 million deal. He is a potential Connor Clifton replacement.

Kevin Shattenkirk, signed 1x$1M by BOS, is a roughly average two-way defenceman who kept his head mostly above water as a 2nd-pairing player on a horrible team. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/7mnjz6UejU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2023

1:25 p.m.: Dmitry Orlov is taking his talents to the Hurricanes.

Hearing #LetsGoCanes are signing Dmitry Orlov, the No. 1 player on the board, to a 2-year deal just under $16 million total.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

1:02 p.m.: Milan Lucic is coming back to Boston. Connor Clifton is leaving Boston to go to Buffalo.

Milan Lucic has signed his deal with the Bruins, the big man is back in Boston where he won a Cup in 2011@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Connor Clifton is joining the #sabres on a three-year contract carrying a $3.33M AAV.@NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

12:55 p.m.: The Bruins have made another addition. A couple other deals have been reported, too, including a nice payday for Radko Gudas in Anaheim.

Morgan Geekie is joining the #bruins on a two-year contract carrying a $2M AAV. @NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

Gudas is 3x$4M with Ducks — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

James Reimer signs in Detroit. — James Mirtle (@mirtle) July 1, 2023

1 year $3.25 for Erik Johnson with Buffalo. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) July 1, 2023

12:47 p.m.: Deals are coming in fast and furious.

Roster update: The #Sens have agreed to terms on a five-year ($4M AAV) contract with goaltender Joonas Korpisalo.



The breakdown is as follows $4M in 2023-24, $5M in 2024-25, $4.5M in 2025-26, $3.5M in 2026-27 and $3M in 2027-28. pic.twitter.com/bP1gUkleEZ — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) July 1, 2023

It sounds like the #hurricanes are getting close on an extension with goaltender Frederik Andersen. Expect a two-year deal in the neighbourhood of $3.5M AAV.#NorthStarBet @TSN_Sports — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

Tyson Jost signs an extension with the #sabres: One year at $2M. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) July 1, 2023

Quick contract with #NYR: $825K plus $100K in incentives. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 1, 2023

Jonathan Quick to #NYR is: 1 year x $825,000 base plus a potential of additional $100,000 in bonuses.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

12:26 p.m.: Blake Wheeler is headed to New York.

#NYR have agreed to terms with winger Blake Wheeler on a one-year deal.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly. — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

12:15 p.m.: We have updates on Ryan O'Reilly, Connor Brown and more.

4x$4.5 — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Ryan Reaves in TOR will be 3x$1.35 when it's done — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

12:05 p.m.: Here are the latest updates just a few minutes into free agency.

Joel Edmundson traded to the @Capitals for a 3rd and a 7th round pick @CanadiensMTL — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2023

Antti Raanta back to Carolina, 1x$1.5M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

So, sudden change. Matt Nieto goes to Pittsburgh for 2 years $900,000 per. Long story. Lol — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Hearing #preds are signing D Luke Schenn: 3 years x $2.75 million AAV.@DailyFaceoff — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

The Canucks are talking with agent for D Carson Soucy.



Believe 2 sides talking about a 2-3 year deal just over 3 million. — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) July 1, 2023

Rangers "are in the mix" for Wheeler, per source. Presumably would be one year-over 35 with bonuses. Would add another 30-something to a veteran top 6 filled with over-30's. — Larry Brooks (@NYP_Brooksie) July 1, 2023

Noon: NHL free agency is underway.

11:52 a.m.: Alex Killorn is headed to the UFA market.

Agent Matt Keator says client Alex Killorn is headed to the UFA market. Last minute negotiations with the Tampa Bay Lightning did not produce an extension.

Killorn tied for UFA lead with 27 goals this past season@TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

11:51 a.m.: Blake Wheeler is a name to keep an eye on.

Blake Wheeler continues to nail down his options. Hearing the New York Rangers are a strong contender at this point. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

11:38 a.m.: Here are some more updates.

Hearing Mackenzie Blackwood will not be hitting the market. Sounds like he's agreed to terms with #sjsharks, expected to come in around 2 years x $2.5 million.@DailyFaceoff @CapFriendly — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) July 1, 2023

Some late updates: sounds like longtime PIT D Brian Dumoulin is not returning to the Penguins and will hit the market — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 1, 2023

Expect Matt Nieto to sign a two year deal in Edmonton. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

The Panthers are signing goaltender Anthony Stolarz, per source. Sounds like a 1-year deal in the rage of $1M. — David Dwork (@DavidDwork) July 1, 2023

11:24 a.m.: Alex Killorn is one of the top centers who could be available.

Alex Killorn and the Lightning are still talking. Both parties are working hard on an extension but the clock is ticking. — Renaud Lavoie (@renlavoietva) July 1, 2023

11:19 a.m.: A two-time 40-goal scorer could be traded today.

Led to believe some a new team or two have entered the mix on DeBrincat. #Sens https://t.co/lnjTKwJIpV — Bruce Garrioch (@SunGarrioch) July 1, 2023

10:55 a.m.: It looks like the Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers are adding defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who was bought out by the Vancouver Canucks last month.

10:20 a.m. ET: Let's start off with a roundup of news items and rumors from Friday night and early Saturday morning.

As mentioned earlier this week, all signs point to Milan Lucic landing in Boston. Deal still has to be worked out once market opens, but that's where it's most likely headed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Getting vibes that 2-3 higher profile UFAs eager to be with Bruins.



If mutual interest there, could make Sweeney consider swapping out a roster player he intended to keep. Add UFA, gain draft pick(s). — Kevin Paul Dupont (@GlobeKPD) July 1, 2023

Based on level of interest, it’s believed the target is 3 years. I don’t believe the Wild we’re willing to do more than 2 years. Expect the AAV to come in around $1.3. He will be a fan favourite in Toronto. https://t.co/h8L25RhMkz — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023

Not that the door is closed on Carolina, but it sounds like Freddy Andersen is headed to the UFA market. Pittsburgh could be an option depending on what happens with Tristan Jarry. @TSNHockey @TheAthletic — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

About 10 teams have shown interest in Matt Duchene, the UFA centre going through his options with his agent Pat Brisson. We should get a decision today but it's not guaranteed. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) July 1, 2023

Red Wings have a deal with Klim Kostin after acquiring him from Oilers and not tendering him a qualifying offer: $4M over 2 years. — Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) July 1, 2023

Despite some interest in Hellebuyck, it’s more likely the Devils target a UFA depth goalie to play 30-35 games. Goaltending isn’t a weakness in New Jersey, they’re happy to run with what they have or add a bit of depth. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) July 1, 2023