NHL free agency

Bruins sign d-man Kevin Shattenkirk to one-year contract in NHL free agency

The former Boston University defenseman is coming to the Bruins.

By Nick Goss

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Bruins lost right-shot defenseman Connor Clifton in NHL free agency on Saturday when he signed a three-year contract worth $10 million with the Buffalo Sabres.

That departure opened up a spot on the Bruins' third pairing, and it didn't take them long to find a strong candidate to potentially fill that role.

The Bruins announced Saturday they have signed defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.05 million.

Shattenkirk tallied 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 75 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. The Ducks finished with the league's worst record. Shattenkirk has been an offensive defenseman for over a decade with seven seasons of 30-plus points.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The 34-year-old veteran brings 85 games of playoff experience to the Bruins, including a 2019-20 Stanley Cup ring with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Shattenkirk also joins Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk as former Boston University players on the Bruins roster. He played with the Terriers from 2008 through 2010.

This article tagged under:

NHL free agencyBruins offseasonNick GossNHL offseason
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us