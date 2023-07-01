Bruins sign d-man Kevin Shattenkirk to one-year contract in NHL free agency

The Boston Bruins lost right-shot defenseman Connor Clifton in NHL free agency on Saturday when he signed a three-year contract worth $10 million with the Buffalo Sabres.

That departure opened up a spot on the Bruins' third pairing, and it didn't take them long to find a strong candidate to potentially fill that role.

The Bruins announced Saturday they have signed defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk to a one-year contract with a salary cap hit of $1.05 million.

Shattenkirk tallied 27 points (four goals, 23 assists) in 75 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season. The Ducks finished with the league's worst record. Shattenkirk has been an offensive defenseman for over a decade with seven seasons of 30-plus points.

Kevin Shattenkirk, signed 1x$1M by BOS, is a roughly average two-way defenceman who kept his head mostly above water as a 2nd-pairing player on a horrible team. #NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/7mnjz6UejU — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) July 1, 2023

The 34-year-old veteran brings 85 games of playoff experience to the Bruins, including a 2019-20 Stanley Cup ring with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Shattenkirk also joins Charlie McAvoy, Charlie Coyle and Matt Grzelcyk as former Boston University players on the Bruins roster. He played with the Terriers from 2008 through 2010.