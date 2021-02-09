Mass. Restaurants Still Reeling, Even With Aid and Eased Restrictions

As state officials roll back coronavirus-driven rules and offer relief through small-business relief grants, Greater Boston restaurants continue to struggle to make ends meet.

Gov. Charlie Baker’s move to increase restaurant indoor capacity from 25% to 40%, effective Monday, came with an announcement last week that the Massachusetts Growth Capital Corp. would be handing out $173.9 million in grants to over 4,000 small businesses, including more than 1,300 restaurants that have struggled through the pandemic.

"We know that these restrictions have been, and continue to be, enormously difficult for large and small businesses, their employees and individuals everywhere, but we're making progress in this battle against COVID, and everyone's hard work and preparation is now making it possible for us to continue to step back to what we might call a new normal," Baker said.

