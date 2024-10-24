Money Report

Air taxi firm Lilium plunges 62% after saying main subsidiaries will file for insolvency

By Ryan Browne,CNBC

German company Lilium produces flying electric passenger drones.
Lilium

Shares of Lilium tanked Thursday after the air taxi firm said in a filing that its two main subsidiaries plan on filing for insolvency in the coming days.

The aerospace startup's shares plunged more than 63% following the news.

In a U.S. regulatory filing, Lilium — which is listed on the Nasdaq — said it had not been able to raise sufficient additional funds to continue the operations of Lilium GmbH and Lilium eAircraft GmbH, the firm's two main subsidiaries.

As a result, the heads of these subsidiaries "determined that they are overindebted ... and are or will become unable to pay their existing liabilities due ... within the next few days," Lilium said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated shortly.

