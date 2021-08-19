Money Report

Business

Amazon Is Reportedly Planning to Open Department Stores

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

David Ryder | Getty Images

Amazon is planning to open large retail locations that resemble department stores, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be in California and Ohio. The locations will take up roughly 30,000 square feet, around the size of a Kohl's or T.J. Maxx location, but still about the third of a size of a traditional department store.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

