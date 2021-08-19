Amazon Is Reportedly Planning to Open Department Stores

Amazon is planning to open large retail locations that resemble department stores, according to a Wall Street Journal report.

Citing people familiar with the matter, the newspaper reported that some of the first Amazon department stores are expected to be in California and Ohio. The locations will take up roughly 30,000 square feet, around the size of a Kohl's or T.J. Maxx location, but still about the third of a size of a traditional department store.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.