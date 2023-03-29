Money Report

Apple Announces Its Big Annual Conference, Where It Could Reveal Its New Headset

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Apple
  Apple holds a launch event led by CEO Tim Cook on the first day of the conference and typically unveils new iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and Mac software.

Apple announced on Wednesday that its annual developer's conference, WWDC, will begin on June 5 and run through June 9.

WWDC is Apple's biggest conference of the year. The company invites software developers to visit its headquarters and holds workshops and sessions dedicated to using Apple's software tools to make new apps.

WWDC also provides a preview of where Apple is heading. The company usually discusses its goals for software development and reveals new iPhone features.

Most years, Apple doesn't announce new hardware at WWDC. However, this year, Apple could reveal its long-awaited virtual and augmented reality headset at the conference, according to Bloomberg. In addition, Apple could choose to announce new high-powered Macs to a friendly developer audience this June.

WWDC will be streamed virtually on Apple's website for free.

The conference will be held online, with an in-person day at Apple's headquarters, Apple Park, on the first day of the conference. Last year, Apple invited developers and media to watch the pre-recorded opening presentation at its headquarters in Cupertino, California, called Apple Park.

