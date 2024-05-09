Japan stocks lead gains in Asia after upbeat consumer spending data, U.S. rate cut hopes lift sentiment

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.

Japan led gains in Asia-Pacific markets on Friday after stronger-than-expected consumer spending data, and as renewed rate cut hopes by the U.S. Federal Reserve bolster market sentiment.

Japan's overall household spending in March fell 1.2% year on year, less than the 2.4% expected by a Reuters poll of economists. However, on a month-on-month basis, household spending rose 1.2%, compared with estimates of a 0.3% drop.

Japan's Nikkei 225 was up 1.52%, while the broad based Topix was 1.22% higher.

South Korea's Kospi climbed 1%, and the small cap Kosdaq gained 0.97%.

The Australian S&P/ASX 200 also inched up 0.33%.

Futures for Hong Kong's Hang Seng index stood at 18,642, pointing to a stronger open compared to the HSI's close of 18,537.81. Should the index reach the futures level, it would be its highest in about nine months.

Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes climbed as fresh weekly jobless claims data came in at the highest level since August, raising expectations that central bankers might cut interest rates at some point this year.

The 30-stock Dow jumped 0.85% to notch its longest win streak since a nine-day run in December. The S&P 500 added 0.51%, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.27%.

Japan posts stronger-than-expected March household spending data

Japan's household spending in March declined less than expected at 1.2% in real terms from a year earlier, compared with a 2.4% drop estimated by economists polled by Reuters.

On a month-on-month basis household spending grew 1.2%, compared with a 0.3% drop expected by the Reuters poll.

Japan's statistics bureau said that average monthly consumption expenditures was 318,713 yen ($2,049.23,) up 1.9% in nominal terms.

Average monthly income per household stood at 513,734 yen for March, up 3% in nominal terms but down 0.1% in real terms from the previous year.

UBS anticipates a 'renewed fall' in U.S. inflation

Stocks have come under pressure this quarter after a string of hotter inflation reports spurred investor concerns the Federal Reserve will stay higher for longer, with rate cut expectations coming down to just two for the year starting in September.

However, UBS anticipates upcoming inflation data will start to trend lower, starting with the April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) that's set for release next week. The firm cited recent data indicating moderating housing costs, and lower consumer spending going forward.

"We expect a renewed fall in U.S. inflation in the coming months," UBS' Solita Marcelli wrote on Thursday. "Investors are expecting April's Consumer Price Index (CPI) to show that the trend toward slowing inflation—which was interrupted in the first quarter of the year—is resuming."

"Our view is that inflation will start heading back to the Fed's 2% target in the coming months," Marcelli said.

A soft landing is still possible despite 'fits and starts,' Goldman Sachs COO says

A soft landing is still plausible despite some hiccups along the way, according to Goldman Sachs president and COO John Waldron.

"We're still subscribers to, generally speaking, a soft landing scenario," Waldron told CNBC on Thursday.

"I would say soft landing doesn't mean everything is perfect and it lands on a nice soft pillow," he added. "Sometimes you have fits and starts in a soft landing. I think that's what we're seeing right now."

Gold mining stocks and their ETF 'particularly attractive' to BTIG's Krinsky

Precious metal mining stocks are presently consolidating "after big runs earlier this year," and ETFs such as the VanEck Gold Miners ETF "look particularly attractive to us here," BTIG's chief market technician Jonathan Krinsky wrote to clients Thursday.

The gold miners' ETF rallied nearly 40% in the short span from early March to mid-April, "breaking out above a one-year base," Krinsky said. "It now looks poised to resume its uptrend with a measured move towards $38-$40." Compared to the S&P 500 in 2024, the GDX ETF is outperforming some 3.5 percentage points, BTIG said.

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund, comprised of other minerals minerds and chemical makers, among ohers, hasn't performed as well as GDX lately, Krinsky said, although he said individual stocks such as Dow Inc. have "a very constructive [price] chart."

Weak pizza sales, but doughnuts fly off the shelves

Papa John's is the latest restaurant to report sluggish sales. The pizza chain saw a weaker-than-expected 1.8% same-store-sales decline. That was a contrast to what one of its competitors said a couple weeks ago. A stronger-than-expected 5.6% same-store sales increase from Domino's was an industry outlier thanks to the successful revamp of its loyalty program.

But even as the restaurant industry has widely struggled to start the year, another bright spot surfaced this morning. People are buying up doughnuts. Krispy Kreme saw a nearly 7% jump in organic sales as revenues came in higher than expected. It cited "increased digital sales and strong consumer demand" amid successful event-centric campaigns surrounding the Valentine's Day and St. Patrick's Day holidays.

