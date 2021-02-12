Covid Live Updates: Physicians Warn Covid May Never Go Away, Japan Approves Pfizer Vaccine

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

The number of new Covid-19 cases in the U.S. is declining to levels last seen before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. In an effort to pick up the pace of vaccinations, President Joe Biden announced Thursday his administration finalized deals for another 200 million vaccine doses, bringing the U.S. total to 600 million. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said about 34.7 million people have received at least their first vaccine dose and of that amount, 11.2 million people have received both doses of the two-shot regiment.

The U.S. is recording at least 101,700 new Covid-19 cases and at least 2,700 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 107.88 million

Global deaths: At least 2.37 million

U.S. cases: More than 27.39 million

U.S. deaths: At least 475,457

Physician discusses when it's safe to gather after getting a Covid vaccine

Dr. Kavita Patel, a primary care physician and Brookings Institute fellow, joined "Squawk Box" to discuss the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's post-immunization guidelines and when we can expect the safe return of small gatherings.

—Melodie Warner

Williams-Sonoma sales get a boost from people spending more time at home

Williams-Sonoma posted a 22% jump in third-quarter revenue as demand for all things home-related increased amid travel restrictions and more people working from home, CNBC's Shawn Baldwin reports.

The 65-year-old retailer sells home goods, high-end cookware and furniture through its seven brands including Pottery Barn, Williams Sonoma and West Elm.

—Melodie Warner

Spirit Airlines hiring flight crews for first time since pandemic's start

Spirit Airlines is hiring again as the discount airline aims to increase flights in hopes of a travel rebound later this year.

Training for new pilots and flight attendants starts next month, Spirit said. Spirit last trained a class of new pilots in May and new flight attendants in February 2020. It ended last year with 8,756 employees, including 2,497 pilots and 4,028 flight attendants.

Other airlines are trying to shrink headcount through voluntary measures. American Airlines and United Airlines are supporting additional government payroll support for workers with a combined 27,000 employees facing furlough when the current round of aid expires on March 31.

Late Thursday, the House Financial Services Committee advanced the proposal for $14 billion in additional federal payroll support for airlines, which would be a part of the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package.

—Leslie Josephs

White House Covid official to meet with airline CEOs on Friday

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

The CEOs of major U.S. airlines are planning to meet virtually with the White House's Covid response coordinator, Jeff Zients, and other administration officials to discuss travel-related issues, including plans to require Covid-19 testing ahead of domestic flights, Reuters reported, citing sources.

Southwest Airlines Co-CEO Gary Kelly and leaders of its unions urged President Joe Biden in a letter to not mandate pre-departure testing.

"Such a mandate would be counterproductive, costly, and have serious unintended consequences," including putting jobs at risk, according to the letter, which was released on Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January said the Biden administration was "actively looking" at mandatory testing for U.S. domestic flights. On Jan. 26, the CDC began requiring testing or evidence of recovery from Covid-19 from nearly all U.S.-bound international passengers age 2 and older.

—Terri Cullen

Physicians warn Covid may never go away and people need to learn to live with it

PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA | AFP | Getty Images

A growing chorus of infectious disease experts and public health officials have warned the coronavirus will become endemic, saying people need to learn to live with the virus.

"I think if you speak with most epidemiologists and most public health workers, they would say today that they believe this disease will become endemic, at least in the short term and most likely in the long term," said David Heymann, professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

Heymann is the chair of the WHO's strategic and technical advisory group for infectious hazards and led the health agency's infectious disease unit during the SARS epidemic in 2002-2003.

His comments echo the thoughts of White House coronavirus advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel and the World Health Organization's Executive Director of the Health Emergencies Program Dr. Mike Ryan.

— Sam Meredith

Japan approves its first Covid vaccine, made by Pfizer, NHK TV reports

Sergio Perez | Reuters

Japanese health officials approved the country's first Covid-19 vaccine, made by Pfizer, NHK national television reported, according to Reuters.

Japan has been rushing to contain a third wave of infections as it prepared to host the Olympic Games, Reuters said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has said vaccinations will begin from the middle of next week, the wire service reported, and the government hopes to secure enough doses for the whole country by mid-year.

The Tokyo Olympic Games are slated to start on July 23.

—Terri Cullen

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: Vaccines to become available at chain pharmacies