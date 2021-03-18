Covid Live Updates: Supply Disruptions Threaten UK Vaccination Rollout Progress

This is CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak. This blog will be updated throughout the day as the news breaks.

More businesses are making plans to return their employees to the workplace as the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines slows the spread of the virus. Ford Motor plans to offer a new hybrid work schedule that gives workers more flexibility over when they report to the office, starting this summer. Google said it will spend more than $7 billion this year to expand offices and data centers. Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, "Coming together in person to collaborate and build community is core to Google's culture."

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The U.S. is recording at least 54,800 new Covid-19 cases and at least 1,200 virus-related deaths each day, based on a seven-day average calculated by CNBC using Johns Hopkins University data.

The following data was compiled by Johns Hopkins University:

Global cases: More than 121.31 million

Global deaths: At least 2.68 million

U.S. cases: More than 29.60 million

U.S. deaths: At least 538,093

U.S. jobless claims total 770,000, slightly above estimate

First-time claims for unemployment benefits totaled 770,000 for the week ended March 13, compared with the 700,000 jobless claims expected by economists surveyed by Dow Jones, reports CNBC's Jeff Cox.

The unexpected jump comes as the labor market tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which saw large swaths of the economy shut down and more than 22 million Americans join the unemployment line a year ago.

—Melodie Warner

WHO always knew vaccine distribution would be a major problem, spokesperson says

Dr. Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the World Health Organization, says the public health body always knew vaccine distribution would be a "major problem."

UK vaccination rollout progress now threatened by supply disruptions

The U.K. government's so-far successful immunization program is facing questions over whether it's about to face a shortage in the supply of coronavirus vaccines.

"We have less supply than we might have hoped for the coming weeks but we expect it to increase again later," Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick told the BBC on Thursday.

"The vaccine rollout will be slightly slower than we might have hoped but not slower than the target," he said. "We have every reason to believe that supply will increase in the months of May, June and July."

A flurry of reports in the British media has said the U.K.'s rollout could hit some turbulence. It's been widely reported that delivery of millions of doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca shot being produced by the Serum Institute of India could be held up by four weeks.

Britain is also facing possible disruptions to supply if the EU goes through with a proposal to withhold exports of vaccines made in the bloc while its own program lags. Supplies of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, that the U.K. is also using in its vaccination program, come from Belgium.

—Holly Ellyatt

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Covid updates: New York lifts restrictions on fitness classes; White House to invest $10 billion in testing for schools