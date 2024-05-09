Cramer reviews energy drink stocks that have seen declines, but says Celsius is worth buying

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reviewed two major players in the energy drink sector that have seen declines recently, Celsius and Monster.

Cramer was more optimistic about Celsius' business and long-term potential, saying he'd buy that stock over Monster.

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday reviewed two major players in the energy drink sector that have seen declines recently, Celsius and Monster.

Wall Street has loved this sector in the past, Cramer said, but in March and April these two stocks have "turned ice cold," along with many other growth stocks. But he was optimistic about Celsius' future performance, saying he'd buy that stock over Monster.

"Monster saw a small bounce when it reported, but mostly because it also announced a big buyback—I'm not particularly impressed with their latest numbers," he said. "Celsius, on the other hand…gave us a noisy quarter that masked the true strength of the business."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Cramer said he wasn't impressed with Monster's recent earnings miss, saying he thinks the stock would have immediately sold off if not for the buyback announcement. Celsius also reported an earnings miss, but he noted that the company's margins grew higher than expected. Celsius' management said its revenue loss came from "inventory movements" from PepsiCo, its largest distributor. While tighter inventory from PepsiCo isn't ideal, Cramer said he thinks Celsius will be fine moving forward because the rest of its business is solid.

According to Cramer, there are a few more reasons to be bullish on Celsius. For example, the company continues to take market share in the sector, he said. Cramer added that the company has only just started to expand internationally, and this could be an upside for investors. He acknowledged that Celsius stock has started to rebound — finishing up 6.4% on Thursday — but said it's still a good time to buy since it remains down from its highs.

"At the end of the day, though, you want to own shares of the company that's taking market share like Celsius, not the ones that are losing share like Monster," he said.

Celsius declined to comment, and Monster did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com