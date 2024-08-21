Cramer's Lightning Round: IBM is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

New York Mortgage: "...Don't buy, don't buy."

Zim: "I think it's Zim's time still...I say you hold on to Zim."

PJT Partners: "...It's a dice roll. I can't find out a lot about it. I have to be more certain about a company before I can opine it on this show."

Nano Nuclear Energy: "This is a company that doesn't make money...I know that we all want to play nuclear energy as a way to be able to get cheaper power for the data centers. I'm not going to recommend Nano as the way to do it."

Lumen Technologies: "This is a parabolic move...I was blind to it, and the trade is done."

IBM: "I think IBM's doing a great job...I would hold on to it or buy some."

