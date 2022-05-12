Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Going to Pass on Harley-Davidson

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Harley-Davidson Inc: "We're going to have to take a pass on it. ... Even though it's cheap, it's not what we want."

Talos Energy Inc: "It's a little small for me, but it'll do the job. ... I think you'll do fine in that one."

AT&T Inc: "AT&T is making a comeback. ... You can ride it for a couple points, not more than that."

Jumia Technologies AG: "It's too dangerous. ... We've got to stick together and high-grade our portfolios."

Snowflake Inc: "If you take a view for a Snowflake, if you take a view for a DoorDash, if you take a view for an Airbnb, then you're not going to look at it for the next two years, then you can start buying Snowflake tomorrow morning."

GoodYear Tire & Rubber Co: "Really bad previous quarter, better quarter this quarter, that's why it sells where it is. ... People do not have faith in [CEO Rich Kramer]."

Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc: "I've always liked them."

