Cramer's Lightning Round: Instead of Marathon Digital, buy Ethereum or Bitcoin

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Exxon Mobil: "Parabolic move, my friend. We don't like parabolic moves, that's a very good example."

Marathon Digital: "If you want to own Marathon Digital, just go buy either Ethereum or buy Bitcoin, ok. Let's not fool around."

NuScale Power: "When it comes to data centers, I am inclined to say that no power company is going to make money off of it. Better to buy Vertiv or Eaton. That's the way to do it."

