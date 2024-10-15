Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ericsson shares jump 7% on third-quarter beat, growth in North America sales

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Ericsson shares jump 9% after third-quarter results beat estimates
Cristina Arias | Cover | Getty Images

Shares of Swedish telecom firm Ericsson jumped amid third-quarter core earnings that surpassed analyst expectations and growth in North American demand.

Ericsson on Tuesday declared adjusted third-quarter earnings, excluding impairments, of 7.327 billion Swedish crowns ($0.7 billion), compared with 3.9 billion Swedish crowns in the same period of last year and exceeding the 5.75 billion crown mean forecast of analysts cited by Reuters.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Net sales shed 4% year-on-year to 61.8 billion Swedish crowns in the third quarter, but nevertheless surpassed analyst expectations of near 61.6 billion, according to Reuters estimates. North America emerged as a bright spot in the sales picture, with year-on-year growth of more than 50%.

"We see signs that the overall market is stabilizing with North America, as an early adopter market, returning to growth," Ericsson CEO Börje Ekholm said in a statement, stressing that he continues to expect "good growth" in the region and for networks sales to "stabilize year-on-year" during the fourth quarter.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The company's stock had edged up near 9% at 8:28 a.m. London time, before lightly paring gains to 7% at 8:44 a.m.

The results come after Ericsson has been contending with slowing demand for its 5G equipment, which pushed it to announce plans to lay off 1,200 employees in Sweden back in March. It previously eliminated 8,500 positions globally — equivalent to around 8% of its workforce — in a bid to lower costs.

This breaking news story is being updated.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us