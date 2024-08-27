Europe markets open higher as investors weigh geopolitical outlook; UK markets reopen

LONDON — European markets were higher on Tuesday as investors assessed geopolitical risks and U.K. markets reopened after being closed on Monday for a national bank holiday.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 was 0.2% higher at 8:06 a.m. London time, with all major regional indexes trading in the green. Sectors were mixed, with mining stocks adding 0.84%, while travel and leisure stocks shed 0.28% and tech dipped 0.11%.

European markets had posted a mixed session on Monday.

Investors continued to weigh geopolitical risks after Israel and Hezbollah traded strikes over the weekend, raising fears about a wider conflict in the Middle East.

The uncertainty sent oil prices higher on Monday. On Tuesday, prices eased slightly, with Brent crude futures dipping by 0.12% to $81.33 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude declining by 0.25% to $77.23 a barrel at 8:08 a.m. London time.

On the data front in Europe, Germany's statistics office on Tuesday released a final reading of the country's second-quarter gross domestic product, saying that it fell by 0.1% from the previous quarter. That was in line with the preliminary second-quarter GDP reading that was released in July.

Elsewhere, Hungary's central bank is set to announce its interest rate decision.

Elsewhere, Asia-Pacific markets broadly pulled back on Tuesday as investors weighed industrial profit data out of China and widely followed key Wall Street indexes lower.

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite had retreated on Monday in the U.S. as technology stocks slid, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average notched a fresh record high. U.S. futures were last mixed early on Tuesday.