Watch Fed Chair Powell Discuss the Central Bank's Latest Decision — With Live Updates & Analysis

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak to reporters following the central bank's December policymaking decision.

The Federal Reserve decided on Wednesday to continue to support the economy by buying Treasury bonds until the U.S. returns to full employment. It also upgraded its outlook for the broader U.S. economy and held its benchmark interest rates near zero.

The Fed on Wednesday said it would support the economy and promised to continue buying Treasury bonds until the U.S. returns to full employment.

It also upgraded its outlook for the broader U.S. economy and held its benchmark interest rates near zero following the conclusion of its two-day meeting.

Central bank leaders said they would continue to buy at least $120 billion of bonds each month "until substantial further progress has been made toward the Committee's maximum employment and price stability goals," the post-meeting statement said.

"These asset purchases help foster smooth market functioning and accommodative financial conditions, thereby supporting the flow of credit to households and businesses," the Federal Open Market Committee added in a statement that gained unanimous approval.

—Thomas Franck, Jeff Cox

Fed may try strike harmony between brighter long-term outlook and reassuring jittery markets

The Federal Reserve on Wednesday is facing the tricky task of both voicing a brighter long-term economic outlook while simultaneously assuring investors of their commitment to expansive monetary policy and near-zero interest rates.

Investors have for weeks debated whether the Fed will extend the duration of its $80 billion Treasury purchases, a shift that would involve the central bank buying more 10-year or 30-year debt. Such a move would help quell longer term rates that impact consumers, such as interest paid on mortgages.

Lowering those longer-term rates would likely pacify jittery investors who worry that Covid-19 and efforts to contain its spread could continue to hamstring output for months and cut into Americans' disposable income.

However, economists more optimistic on a rebound in U.S. activity amid the Covid-19 vaccine rollout say the Fed could opt to simply give out more information on when it would be appropriate to make such changes and delay an actual move.

"Somebody's going to be disappointed," said Ian Lyngen, head of U.S. rates strategy at BMO. "I think it will be a tradeable event in one way or the other."

The Fed will release its statement at 2 p.m. ET, and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell will host a press conference at 2:30 p.m. to answer questions from reporters.

—Thomas Franck, Patti Domm

Fed meeting wraps up as market looks to QE adjustments, economic outlook

The Federal Reserve will update its economic projections and possibly adjust its asset purchase program as it concludes a two-day meeting Wednesday.

Markets don't see the policymaking Federal Open Market Committee raising interest rates for several years, but the Fed could decide to adjust its quantitative easing program to buy bonds with longer durations in an effort to lower long-term interest rates and boost the economy.

Also, the Fed could make its guidance clearer on what it will take to raise rates or begin to taper QE. The post-meeting statement will include projections on GDP, unemployment, inflation and the longer-term trajectory of rates.

One new wrinkle to the summary of economic projections will be "diffusion indexes" that will show the level of uncertainty associated with the forecasts. The charts will show whether members see upside or downside risks to their expectations.

– Jeff Cox