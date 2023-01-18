Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell Tests Positive for Covid

By Jeff Cox,CNBC

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters
  • Powell, 69, is "experiencing mild symptoms," according to the announcement.
  • "Chair Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home," a news release said.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell has tested positive for Covid-19, the central bank announced Wednesday morning.

Powell, 69, is "experiencing mild symptoms," according to the announcement.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

"Chair Powell is up to date with COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance, he is working remotely while isolating at home," a news release said.

No further details were provided.

The policymaking Federal Open Market Committee next meets Jan. 31-Feb. 1. Markets widely expect the Fed to approve a 0.25 percentage point interest rate increase that would take the benchmark borrowing rate to a targeted range of 4.5%-4.75%.

Money Report

news 4 mins ago

Ireland Signals ‘Better Mood' on UK-EU Talks After Bitter Brexit Disputes

news 9 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Microsoft, Moderna, Mobileye, Chegg and More

Powell's most recent public appearance was a panel discussion Jan. 10 at the Riksbank in Sweden.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us