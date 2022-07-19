Money Report

Business

‘Heat Apocalypse': Photos Show Europe's Devastating Wildfires as Temperatures Surge

By Matt Clinch, CNBC

Miguel Riopa | AFP | Getty Images

Dubbed a "heat apocalypse" by one French meteorologist, many nations in Europe are sweltering under record temperatures, causing devastating wildfires in some parts of the continent.

Spain and Portugal have seen over 1,000 deaths in the last week attributed to the weather, according to Reuters. Firefighters in France and Greece have also been out in force to try to combat huge wildfires in rural areas.

Heat records have been broken in many parts of Western Europe, with Britain recording its hottest-ever day Tuesday, with temperatures hitting a high of 39.1 degrees Celsius (102.4 degrees Fahrenheit).

In Germany, fears are growing over falling water levels in the Rhine River, a vital shipping route in Europe's economic heart.

Firefighters try to extinguish a wildfire next to the village of Tabara, near Zamora in northern Spain

Paramedics help a patient into an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain

Paramedics help a patient into an ambulance during a heat wave in Barcelona, Spain, on Monday, July 18, 2022.
Angel Garcia | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Firefighters take positions as smoke rises from a forest fire near Louchats, in the Gironde region of southwestern France

Firefighters take positions as smoke rises from a forest fire near Louchats, as wildfires continue to spread in the Gironde region of southwestern France, July 18, 2022. 
Philippe Lopez | Reuters
Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain

Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18, 2022.
Cesar Manso | AFP | Getty Images
Firefighters respond to a wildfire that broke out in woodland at Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham, England

Firefighters respond to a large wildfire that has broken out in woodland at Lickey Hills Country Park on the edge of Birmingham.
Jacob King - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images
A helicopter works during a forest fire in Cebreros in Avila, Spain

A helicopter works during a forest fire in Cebreros on July 18, 2022 in Avila, Spain.
Pablo Blazquez Dominguez | Getty Images News | Getty Images
Firefighters try to control a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France

TOPSHOT - Firefighters try to control a forest fire near Louchats in Gironde, southwestern France on July 17, 2022. - The intense mobilisation of firefighters did not weaken on July 17, 2022 to fix the fires in the south of France, and particularly in Gironde where new evacuations are in progress in front of the advance of the flames which ravaged more than 10.000 hectares of forests since it is started on July 12, in a context of generalised heat wave all weekend. (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ / AFP) (Photo by THIBAUD MORITZ/AFP via Getty Images)
Thibaud Moritz | Afp | Getty Images
Tourists look at the plume of dark smoke over the Dune of Pilat from Cap Ferret due to a wildfire in a forest near La Teste, southwestern France

Tourists look at the plume of dark smoke over the Dune of Pilat from Cap Ferret due to a wildfire in a forest near La Teste, southwestern France.
Olivier Morin | Afp | Getty Images
A puddle of water amid the nearly dried-up river bed of the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany

TOPSHOT - A photo taken on July 18, 2022 shows a puddle of water amid the nearly dried-up river bed of the Rhine in Cologne, western Germany, as many parts of Europe experience a heatwave. - Europe's increasingly frequent heatwaves are back under the spotlight over devastating wildfires and with sweltering temperatures forecast to hit record highs in Britain and France this week. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP) (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images)
Ina Fassbender | Afp | Getty Images
Business
