Here's the median salary in the 25 biggest U.S. cities—see how you compare

In some of the largest U.S. cities, earning six figures isn't a benchmark — it's become the norm.
The median household income is over $100,000 in six cities, four of which are in California, according to a new analysis by GoBankingRates. In San Francisco, at least half of households make $146,872 — the highest of all cities.
STAY IN THE KNOW
|
Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
|
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.
Here's a look at the 10 wealthiest U.S. cities, based on 2022 U.S. Census household income data that's been adjusted to 2024 dollars:
- San Francisco: $146,872
- San Jose, California: $146,143
- Seattle: $124,715
- Washington, D.C.: $109,300
- San Diego: $106,007
- Oakland, California: $101,421
- Boston: $95,858
- Virginia Beach, Virginia: $94,066
- Austin, Texas: $93,004
- Portland, Oregon: $92,274
The median income among the largest 50 U.S. cities as a whole is $77,046, which is more in line with what most Americans typically earn. In 2024, the median annual household income is estimated to be $78,171, according to data consulting firm Motio Research.
But the amount that people earn can vary widely between cities. In Detroit — which is ranked 30th in population size — the median income is $40,574. That's the lowest of all cities and more than $100,000 less than the median in San Francisco.
The disparity largely reflects how the wealthiest Americans tend to be concentrated in a few of the largest U.S. cities. In San Francisco, there are 305,700 millionaires, which is second only to New York City's 349,500 millionaires, according to wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.
Money Report
The wealthiest cities also tend to offer a high number of well-paying jobs in technology, finance, entertainment or health-care industries. Land scarcity is a factor, too, as it restricts new housing developments and drives up property prices, which can exclude lower-income buyers from the market.
Below are the median household incomes for the 25 most populous U.S. cities, ranked from highest to lowest. The average household income for the wealthiest 5% of earners in each city is also included.
1. San Francisco
- Median household income: $146,872
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $1,007,363
2. San Jose, California
- Median household income: $146,143
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $775,803
3. Seattle
- Median household income: $124,715
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $773,332
4. Washington, D.C.
- Median household income: $109,300
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $772,837
5. San Diego
- Median household income: $106,007
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $614,755
6. Oakland, California
- Median household income: $101,421
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $691,594
7. Boston
- Median household income: $95,858
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $727,746
8. Virginia Beach, Virginia
- Median household income: $94,066
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $502,395
9. Austin, Texas
- Median household income: $93,004
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $607,976
10. Portland, Oregon
- Median household income: $92,274
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $550,487
11. Denver
- Median household income: $92,249
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $625,097
12. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Median household income: $84,913
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $442,133
13. Long Beach, California
- Median household income: $84,880
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $457,729
14. Sacramento, California
- Median household income: $84,836
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $439,505
15. Raleigh, North Carolina
- Median household income: $84,489
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $565,658
16. Atlanta
- Median household income: $83,440
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $820,758
17. New York City
- Median household income: $82,314
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $746,353
18. Minneapolis
- Median household income: $82,019
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $552,377
19. Los Angeles
- Median household income: $81,924
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $667,861
20. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Median household income: $79,588
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $644,063
21. Bakersfield, California
- Median household income: $79,327
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $453,412
22. Mesa, Arizona
- Median household income: $79,262
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $408,068
23. Fort Worth, Texas
- Median household income: $78,144
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $436,906
24. Phoenix
- Median household income: $77,463
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $486,335
25. Arlington, Texas
- Median household income: $77,080
- Average household income for top 5% earners: $385,600
Want to stop worrying about money? Sign up for CNBC's new online course Achieve Financial Wellness: Be Happier, Wealthier & More Financially Secure. We'll teach you the psychology of money, how to manage your stress and create healthy habits, and simple ways to boost your savings, get out of debt and invest for the future. Start today and use code EARLYBIRD for an introductory discount of 30% off through September 2, 2024.
Plus, sign up for CNBC Make It's newsletter to get tips and tricks for success at work, with money and in life.