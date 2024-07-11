Here's the median salary in the 25 biggest U.S. cities—see how you compare

In some of the largest U.S. cities, earning six figures isn't a benchmark — it's become the norm.

The median household income is over $100,000 in six cities, four of which are in California, according to a new analysis by GoBankingRates. In San Francisco, at least half of households make $146,872 — the highest of all cities.

Here's a look at the 10 wealthiest U.S. cities, based on 2022 U.S. Census household income data that's been adjusted to 2024 dollars:

San Francisco: $146,872 San Jose, California: $146,143 Seattle: $124,715 Washington, D.C.: $109,300 San Diego: $106,007 Oakland, California: $101,421 Boston: $95,858 Virginia Beach, Virginia: $94,066 Austin, Texas: $93,004 Portland, Oregon: $92,274

The median income among the largest 50 U.S. cities as a whole is $77,046, which is more in line with what most Americans typically earn. In 2024, the median annual household income is estimated to be $78,171, according to data consulting firm Motio Research.

But the amount that people earn can vary widely between cities. In Detroit — which is ranked 30th in population size — the median income is $40,574. That's the lowest of all cities and more than $100,000 less than the median in San Francisco.

The disparity largely reflects how the wealthiest Americans tend to be concentrated in a few of the largest U.S. cities. In San Francisco, there are 305,700 millionaires, which is second only to New York City's 349,500 millionaires, according to wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.

The wealthiest cities also tend to offer a high number of well-paying jobs in technology, finance, entertainment or health-care industries. Land scarcity is a factor, too, as it restricts new housing developments and drives up property prices, which can exclude lower-income buyers from the market.

Below are the median household incomes for the 25 most populous U.S. cities, ranked from highest to lowest. The average household income for the wealthiest 5% of earners in each city is also included.

1. San Francisco

Median household income: $146,872

Average household income for top 5% earners: $1,007,363

2. San Jose, California

Median household income: $146,143

Average household income for top 5% earners: $775,803

3. Seattle

Median household income: $124,715

Average household income for top 5% earners: $773,332

4. Washington, D.C.

Median household income: $109,300

Average household income for top 5% earners: $772,837

5. San Diego

Median household income: $106,007

Average household income for top 5% earners: $614,755

6. Oakland, California

Median household income: $101,421

Average household income for top 5% earners: $691,594

7. Boston

Median household income: $95,858

Average household income for top 5% earners: $727,746

8. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Median household income: $94,066

Average household income for top 5% earners: $502,395

9. Austin, Texas

Median household income: $93,004

Average household income for top 5% earners: $607,976

10. Portland, Oregon

Median household income: $92,274

Average household income for top 5% earners: $550,487

11. Denver

Median household income: $92,249

Average household income for top 5% earners: $625,097

12. Colorado Springs, Colorado

Median household income: $84,913

Average household income for top 5% earners: $442,133

13. Long Beach, California

Median household income: $84,880

Average household income for top 5% earners: $457,729

14. Sacramento, California

Median household income: $84,836

Average household income for top 5% earners: $439,505

15. Raleigh, North Carolina

Median household income: $84,489

Average household income for top 5% earners: $565,658

16. Atlanta

Median household income: $83,440

Average household income for top 5% earners: $820,758

17. New York City

Median household income: $82,314

Average household income for top 5% earners: $746,353

18. Minneapolis

Median household income: $82,019

Average household income for top 5% earners: $552,377

19. Los Angeles

Median household income: $81,924

Average household income for top 5% earners: $667,861

20. Charlotte, North Carolina

Median household income: $79,588

Average household income for top 5% earners: $644,063

21. Bakersfield, California

Median household income: $79,327

Average household income for top 5% earners: $453,412

22. Mesa, Arizona

Median household income: $79,262

Average household income for top 5% earners: $408,068

23. Fort Worth, Texas

Median household income: $78,144

Average household income for top 5% earners: $436,906

24. Phoenix

Median household income: $77,463

Average household income for top 5% earners: $486,335

25. Arlington, Texas

Median household income: $77,080

Average household income for top 5% earners: $385,600

