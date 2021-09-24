Here's Why Investors Like Warren Buffett Don't Like Gold as an Investment

Gold is one of the largest financial assets in the world.

Warren Buffett has spoken out numerous times on his doubts, calling it an asset with "no utility."

Whether gold is great for hedging against market volatility is also widely debated amongst experts.

Gold is one of the largest financial assets in the world with an average daily trading volume of $183 billion, and its value has seen explosive growth in recent years.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

At the start of 2000, gold was priced at just $460 per ounce when adjusted for inflation. By August 2021, that number had ballooned to roughly $1,815 per ounce.

But not all investors are in love with gold. Warren Buffett has spoken out numerous times on his doubts, calling it an asset with "no utility."

"It doesn't produce anything and that's why from a long-term perspective, it's a hard asset to invest in," Odyssey Capital Advisors chief investment officer Jason Snipe said. "It's prudent portfolio management to have maybe a small allocation there but this is not an asset that you want to be heavily entrenched into if you're looking for long-term yield."

Since 2011, the S&P 500 has returned more than 16% on an annualized basis. The annualized return for the 10-year Treasury note sat at just over 2% in that time period. Gold, meanwhile, has fallen slightly over the past 10 years.

"Early on, you see strong performance, strong return or yield from commodities such as gold. Generally, as we move into a different cycle, gold is not as great a performer as we move into a normalized environment," Snipe said.

Whether gold is an effective hedge against market volatility is also widely debated among experts.

"Gold is not necessarily a perfect hedge against inflation but it can be a strategic hedge against inflation," according to Suki Cooper, executive director of precious metals research at Standard Chartered Bank.

"Various studies have shown us that if gold is held for 12 to 18 months before inflation takes higher and then it's held for an additional 12 to 18 months while inflation moves higher, it can be a good inflation hedge," Cooper said. "But if it's just bought for a short period, let's say a month, it may not prove to be an effective inflation hedge."

Watch the video to find out more about how gold performs as an investment.