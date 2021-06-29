Asia Markets Trade Higher; China Set to Release Data on June Factory Activity

Asian markets were in positive territory in early trade.

China is set to release its data on manufacturing activity in the morning.

SINGAPORE — Asian markets were in positive territory in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, China is set to release its data on manufacturing activity in the morning.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% in early trade, and the Topix edged up 0.45%.

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.31%. Tech stocks jumped, with SK Hynix up 2.8% and LG Electronics rising 2.48%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.63%. Major mining names were in positive territory, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals jumping nearly 2%.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to ease in June — hit by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, according to a Reuters poll of economists this week.

Over on Wall Street, stocks were little changed in light trading although the S&P 500 did notch its 4th straight positive session and an all-time high. The Dow rose 9 points, or less than 1%. The S&P 500 ended the day 0.03% higher and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.2%

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.044 — jumping above levels above 91.7 seen earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.53 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.8 seen earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7517, down from levels around 0.758 seen earlier this week.

Oil prices rose in the morning of Asia trading hours, with U.S. crude futures jumping 0.71% to $73.50 per barrel.