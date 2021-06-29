Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Markets

Asia Markets Trade Higher; China Set to Release Data on June Factory Activity

By Weizhen Tan, CNBC

Buddhika Weerasinghe | Getty Images
  • Asian markets were in positive territory in early trade.
  • China is set to release its data on manufacturing activity in the morning.

SINGAPORE — Asian markets were in positive territory in early trade on Wednesday. Meanwhile, China is set to release its data on manufacturing activity in the morning.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.55% in early trade, and the Topix edged up 0.45%.

Money Report

United States 11 mins ago

House Votes to Speed Up Visa Processing for Afghans Who Aided the U.S.

United States 29 mins ago

China Once Said It Couldn't Put a Potato in Space. Now It's Eyeing Mars

South Korea's Kospi was up 0.31%. Tech stocks jumped, with SK Hynix up 2.8% and LG Electronics rising 2.48%.

Over in Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 jumped 0.63%. Major mining names were in positive territory, with Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals jumping nearly 2%.

China's official manufacturing Purchasing Manager's Index (PMI) is expected to ease in June — hit by a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in the major export province of Guangdong, according to a Reuters poll of economists this week.

Morgan Stanley says these 6 stocks are much cheaper alternatives to Big Tech

Cathie Wood keeps buying shares of this autonomous drone stock

JPMorgan picks its favorite Chinese stocks on everything from hydrogen to EV batteries

Over on Wall Street, stocks were little changed in light trading although the S&P 500 did notch its 4th straight positive session and an all-time high. The Dow rose 9 points, or less than 1%. The S&P 500 ended the day 0.03% higher and the Nasdaq Composite ended the day up 0.2%

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 92.044 — jumping above levels above 91.7 seen earlier this week.

The Japanese yen traded at 110.53 per dollar, stronger than levels above 110.8 seen earlier in the week. The Australian dollar changed hands at $0.7517, down from levels around 0.758 seen earlier this week.

Oil prices rose in the morning of Asia trading hours, with U.S. crude futures jumping 0.71% to $73.50 per barrel.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

MarketsBreaking News: MarketsAsia NewsAsia MarketsShanghai
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us