Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Jeff Bezos sells more than $2 billion in Amazon stock for third time this month

By Kif Leswing,CNBC

Cooper Neill | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold roughly $2.03 billion of shares in the company over the past few days, according to a filing.
  • It's the third time Bezos has liquidated a large chunk of Amazon stock this month.
  • Bezos said last year he would leave Seattle and head to Miami, a move that could save him hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes on the share sales.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos sold roughly $2.03 billion of shares in his company over the past few days, according to a regulatory filing, bringing his total sales this month to over $6 billion.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, Bezos sold about 12 million Amazon shares at an average price of $169.50 a share.

The sales were executed under a trading plan that went into effect in November. Bezos could ultimately sell up to 50 million shares of Amazon, according to the company's annual filing. Bezos sold about 12 million shares, worth $2 billion, between Friday and Monday, and sold another 12 million shares the week before that.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The sales this month mark the first time Bezos has sold Amazon stock since May 2021, the year he stepped down as Amazon CEO, although he gifted about $240 million in Amazon shares last year.

In November, Bezos said he would leave Seattle and move to Miami, allowing him to be closer to his space exploration company Blue Origin, as well as to the family of fiancée Lauren Sanchez's family. The move will also potentially save him hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes on the share sales.

Bezos is currently the world's third-wealthiest person, with a net worth of $191.4 billion, according to Forbes. His Amazon holdings have dipped to 952.26 million shares from 976.25 million shares after his February sales.

Money Report

6 mins ago

DraftKings posts 44% revenue growth and narrowing losses, but falls short of estimates

news 49 mins ago

Toast will lay off 10% of its workforce, about 550 employees, as growth slows

— CNBC's Annie Palmer contributed to this report.

WATCH: Jeff Bezos sells $2 billion of Amazon shares

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us