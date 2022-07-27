Watch: Fed Chair Powell Speaks After the Central Bank Raises Rates by Three-Quarters of a Point

The Federal Reserve wraps up its two-day meeting on Wednesday afternoon. Fed Chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.75 percentage point hike, as policy makers attempt to cool decades' high levels of inflation.

Bill Ackman asks where Powell’s mojo has gone in his fight against inflation

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman took to Twitter again Wednesday before the Federal Reserve's policy decision, indicating that Chair Jerome Powell has lost his mojo in fighting soaring inflation compared to his role in rescuing the economy from the Covid crisis.

The Pershing Square CEO said he doesn't understand why Powell is reluctant to say that the Fed will stop inflation by hiking rates and keeping them higher for longer until ample evidence of easing price pressures.

Fed's statement says parts of the economy have softened

The most notable change in this meeting's Fed policy statement came right at the top.

"Recent indicators of spending and production have softened," the statement began. "Nonetheless, job gains have been robust in recent months, and the unemployment rate has remained low."

After the June meeting, the Fed had said economic activity "appears to have picked up after edging down in the first quarter."

Stocks maintain gains after Fed rate hike

The three major averages held onto their gains after the Federal Reserve said it would raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point.

The S&P 500 was up about 1.3% shortly after the central bank announced its move. The Nasdaq Composite gained roughly 2.4%, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added about 70 points.

Indeed, this year thus far stocks have ended the day higher after the Fed raises interest rates.

The 10-year Treasury yield remained lower even after the rate hike.

Federal Reserve hikes interest rates by 0.75 percentage point

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point on Wednesday. It's the second consecutive rate hike of that magnitude.

The central bank's move raises the benchmark overnight borrowing rate up to a range of 2.25% to 2.5%.

The rate hike comes as the Fed attempts to cool down inflation while avoiding a recession.

Why a hawkish Fed could spook the market

Stocks and bond prices have rallied in the weeks leading up to Wednesday's expected rate hike, which could put markets at risk for a backslide if the Federal Reserve holds course.

Signs of an economic slowdown have led to speculation on Wall Street that the central bank may soon take its foot off the gas of its rate hikes in an attempt to avoid a recession. However, Fed Chair Jerome Powell took an aggressive stance against inflation at the last meeting, and he could do so again on Wednesday.

"I think the Fed will be more hawkish than dovish. I think that people in the market are looking for them to pull back and slow down the hawkish nature of their general commentary, and I think this meeting they're going to be disappointed," said Eric Merlis, managing director, global markets at Citizens Financial.

In fact, some traders have started to price in rate cuts next year, anticipating a pivot from the Fed. The CME's FedWatch tool shows a 100% chance of the Fed funds rate being at 3% or higher by December, before declining to roughly a 75% chance of that in July 2023.

"I understand why it's being priced in but, from a pure trading standpoint, you could see a big piece of that reverse today after the press conference," Merlis said.

BlackRock’s Rick Rieder expects the Fed to raise rates three more times

BlackRock's Rick Rieder said he anticipates the Federal Reserve will raise rates by 0.75 percentage point Wednesday and two more rate hikes may be in the cards before the central bank stops.

The central bank is widely expected to announce a 75 basis point rate hike on Wednesday afternoon. (1 basis point equals 0.01%)

"I think the implications will be that you go to 50 in September, and then I quite frankly think markets have gotten to a place, which I think is right, that they're going to maybe do another 25 and I think that's it," said Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock

He added that what Fed Chair Jerome Powell says at his press briefing on Wednesday afternoon will be key.

"The thing is watch what they do, not what they say," Rieder said. "I've got to watch more what they say than what they do. Meaning, I don't think the 75 or the statement are going to be that interesting. And I think they have to tone down the economic section of the statement. But I think what he says will be more important than the 75 in that the data is not ambiguous to the slowdown."

Atlanta Fed’s GDPNow forecasts second-quarter GDP will fall by 1.2%

The Atlanta Federal Reserve updated its real-time reading of economic growth on Wednesday, calling for a decline of 1.2% for the second quarter.

Previously, the Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool forecasted that gross domestic product would decline by 1.6%.

The Atlanta Fed cited recent data releases from the Census Bureau and the National Association of Realtors as factors behind its decision. Indeed, pending home sales slid 20% in June on a year-over-year basis, according to the latest data from the National Association of Realtors. Meanwhile, new orders for manufactured durable goods in June rose by 1.9% to $272.6 billion, the Census Bureau found.

Second-quarter GDP data is due on Thursday. Since the first quarter saw GDP decline by 1.6%, economists and investors are wondering whether this next release will reflect two consecutive quarters of negative GDP readings.

Two back-to-back negative GDP quarters don't constitute a recession, however. The National Bureau of Economic Research makes that determination and uses multiple factors to do so.

The Federal Reserve is anticipated to announce an interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage point

The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates by 0.75 percentage point – its second hike of that magnitude since June and a first in the "modern era" of Fed policy.

The anticipated rate hike comes at a pivotal time as policymakers attempt to slow inflation and provide the economy with a soft landing. The consumer price index for June leapt 9.1% from a year ago, and consumer spending on a dollar level has been solid. Meanwhile, jobless claims have ticked higher, which suggests the labor market is starting to cool.

Investors are paying especially close attention to the Fed's decision Wednesday because second-quarter gross domestic product numbers are out on Thursday. GDP declined by 1.6% during the first quarter. Two consecutive quarters of negative economic growth could make the Fed's path on rate hikes even more precarious.

-Darla Mercado, Jeff Cox