Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes northeastern United States

A magnitude 4.8 earthquake shook the northeastern United States on Friday morning.

The earthquake was felt from Boston down to Baltimore at 10:23 a.m. ET, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Many incoming flights at the three major airports in and right outside York City were being diverted from landing because of the quake, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Airplanes were grounded by the FAA at JFK Airport in Queens, New York, and Newark Liberty Airport in New Jersey.

The epicenter of the quake was detected about 45 miles west of New York City, and 40 miles east of Allentown, Pennsylvania, in an area northeast of Whitehouse Station, New Jersey, according to the USGS.

The National Tsunami Warning Center said there was no danger of a tsunami on the east coast after the quake.

"Everyone @NYSE just gave each other a big look," CNBC's Carl Quintanilla tweeted from the New York Stock Exchange in lower Manhattan.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul in a tweet said, "My team is assessing impacts and any damage that may have occurred, and we will update the public throughout the day."

A spokesman for New York City Mayor Eric Adams said there were no major impacts from the quake on the city.

The city's emergency alert system pushed out an alert about the quake about 40 minutes after it happened.

- Additional reporting by CNBC's Kevin Breuninger

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.