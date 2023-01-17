Netflix Is Hiring a Flight Attendant for One of Its Private Jets—and the Job Pays Up to $385,000

Netflix is looking for a new flight attendant to join its "dream crew," and it's willing to pay over a quarter million dollars for the right candidate.

The streaming giant is hiring a primary flight attendant for one of its super midsize private jets based out of San Jose, Calif. near the company's Los Gatos headquarters.

In addition to normal responsibilities such as performing pre-flight cabin inspections and conducting safety briefings, the new attendant will be responsible for maintaining the stockroom, according to the job listing.

The flight attendant will also be required to work flights on a Gulfstream G550 jet as needed.

The streamer says that candidates will be required to "demonstrate a professional representation of Netflix Aviation at all times while performing the duties of the position," and says applicants should embrace Netflix's culture and be able "to operate with little direction and a lot of self-motivation."

Candidates are expected to be able to help Netflix Aviation provide "confidential air transportation" and should be able to perform their jobs with "discretion," the company says.

Netflix hasn't offered a specific compensation range for the role, but lists the overall market range for similar positions being between $60,000 and $385,000. The final compensation amount will be determined by "a wide range of compensation factors" including skills and experience, the company says.

The role demands "flexibility to work a varied work schedule including domestic and international travel, often requiring weekend and holiday work days and extended travel periods," as well as an ability to lift and carry up to 30 pounds at a time.

The studio behind "Stranger Things" has 30 offices around the globe, including locations in Madrid, Seoul, Tokyo, Mexico City and London.

