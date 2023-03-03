Money Report

New Newsletter Helps You Be Smarter and More Successful With Your Money, Work and Life

Hello CNBC Make It readers!

Starting next week, we're changing things up a bit with the CNBC Make It newsletter. Our goal is to help you to be smarter and more successful with your money, work and life. And we want to give you even more stories and advice, in a new format that's easier to read and act on.

On March 6, you'll start to see thematic editions:

  • Our Work newsletter on Mondays will help you level up your career and business success
  • Our Money newsletter on Wednesdays will provide insights and inspo to make your money work for you
  • Our Life newsletter on Fridays will explore how to lead a rich lifestyle, so you can be healthy, wealthy and wise
You'll also see a new and improved layout, featuring:

  • Exclusive newsletter content
  • Recurring sections that you can follow week to week
  • Recommendations from our staff
  • More graphics and visuals

We hope you'll find it informative, useful and inspiring, and would love to hear your feedback by emailing us at askmakeit@cnbc.com

Next week we'll really kick things off, so stay tuned for Monday and subscribe to our new newsletter here.

