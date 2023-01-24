Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

North Korea-Linked Hackers Behind $100 Million Crypto Heist, FBI Says

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Budrul Chukrut | Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images
  • The FBI said it was "able to confirm" that Lazarus Group and APT38, two hacking groups linked to North Korea, were responsible for the attack on the so-called Horizon bridge last year.
  • Hackers stole $100 million worth of cryptocurrencies in the attack on the Horizon bridge, which traders use to swap digital tokens between different blockchain networks.
  • The FBI also said that the North Korean cyber actors this month used the Railgun system to launder over $60 million worth of the token ether stolen during the June 2022 heist.

North Korean-linked actors were behind the theft of $100 million through the hack of a crypto product last year, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said.

The FBI said it was "able to confirm" that Lazarus Group and APT38, two hacking groups linked to Pyongyang, were responsible for the attack on the so-called Horizon bridge in 2022.

Traders use a bridge to swap cryptocurrencies between different blockchain networks.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The FBI also said that the North Korean cyber actors this month used the Railgun system to launder over $60 million worth of the token ether stolen during the June 2022 heist. Railgun is a system designed to help preserve the anonymity of people moving cryptocurrency.

A portion of the stolen ether was sent to several virtual asset service providers and converted to bitcoin, the FBI said.

At the time of the hack, blockchain analytics firm Elliptic said that there were "strong indications" that Lazarus was behind the attack. Almost immediately, the hackers were attempting to move the funds around through means to obfuscate their identity.

Money Report

news 58 mins ago

5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Tuesday

news 2 hours ago

When It Comes to the Energy Transition, One Analyst Sees the Market Making a Big Mistake

The FBI said it continues "to identify and disrupt North Korea's theft and laundering of virtual currency, which is used to support North Korea's ballistic missile and Weapons of Mass Destruction programs."

North Korean-linked attackers have been pinned to other crypto hacks.

Last year, the U.S. Treasury Department blamed Lazarus for a $600 million heist on Ronin Network, a so-called "sidechain" for popular crypto game Axie Infinity.

- CNBC's Ryan Browne contributed to this report

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us