Read Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino's message to staff about the ‘X' rebrand

Read the full memo below.

Twitter is undergoing a major rebrand after owner Elon Musk announced the platform would officially become "X" over the weekend, and CEO Linda Yaccarino addressed the change in a memo Monday that applauded employees for their hard work.

The transition from Twitter to X reflects a step toward Musk's goal to turn the platform into what he has called an "everything app." In the email to employees obtained by CNBC's Sara Eisen, Yaccarino wrote that the company has "an inventor mindset" and enjoys "moving at the speed of light."

Going forward, she wrote, X will continue to develop experiences in video, audio, messaging, banking and payments that will "delight" users. Yaccarino added that she and Musk plan to work across every team to keep the "entire community up to date."

"Please don't take this moment for granted," Yaccarino wrote. "You're writing history, and there's no limit to our transformation. And everyone, is invited to build X with us."

Hi team,

What a momentous weekend. As I said yesterday, it's extremely rare, whether it's in life or in business, that you have the opportunity to make another big impression. That's what we're experiencing together, in real time. Take a moment to put it all into perspective.

17 years ago, Twitter made a lasting imprint on the world. The platform changed the speed at which people accessed information. It created a new dynamic for how people communicated, debated, and responded to things happening in the world. Twitter introduced a new way for people, public figures, and brands to build long lasting relationships. In one way or another, everyone here is a driving force in that change. But equally all our users and partners constantly challenged us to dream bigger, to innovate faster, and to fulfill our great potential.

With X we will go even further to transform the global town square — and impress the world all over again.

Our company uniquely has the drive to make this possible. Many companies say they want to move fast — but we enjoy moving at the speed of light, and when we do, that's X. At our core, we have an inventor mindset -- constantly learning, testing out new approaches, changing to get it right and ultimately succeeding.

With X, we serve our entire community of users and customers by working tirelessly to preserve free expression and choice, create limitless interactivity, and create a marketplace that enables the economic success of all its participants.

The best news is we're well underway. Everyone should be proud of the pace of innovation over the last nine months — from long form content, to creator monetization, and tremendous advancements in brand safety protections. Our usage is at an all time high and we'll continue to delight our entire community with new experiences in audio, video, messaging, payments, banking — creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities.

Please don't take this moment for granted. You're writing history, and there's no limit to our transformation. And everyone, is invited to build X with us.

Elon and I will be working across every team and partner to bring X to the world. That includes keeping our entire community up to date, ensuring that we all have the information we need to move forward.

Now, let's go make that next big impression on the world, together.

Linda