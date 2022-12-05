Stock Futures Are Little Changed After Monday's Rout

Stock futures were little changed Tuesday, as traders took a breather after fears of even higher rates sparked a sell-off in the previous session.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average traded 31 points lower, or 0.12%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were fractionally lower.

The Nasdaq Composite led Monday's downward charge, dropping 1.93% for its biggest one-day drop since Nov. 9. The S&P 500 shed 1.79%, also notching its worst day in nearly a month. The Dow, meanwhile, lost 482 points, or 1.4%.

Better-than-expected November ISM Services data, which looks at the purchasing level of manufacturers as a gauge the health of the broader economy, pressured equities Monday. The report stoked fears that the Federal Reserve will need to hike rates for longer than anticipated to bring down inflation.

The release aligns with the payrolls report late last week in pointing to a resilient economy. But those pieces add to what Dan Greenhaus of Solus Alternative Asset Management called a more mixed bag of data that's given investors conflicting signals about the state of the economy.

Market observers are still largely expecting a 50 basis point increase to interest rates at the Fed's December meeting. But Greenhaus, his firm's chief strategist, said investors are conflicted how on long the central bank's interest rate hiking campaign will need to last, especially given the recent data showing the economy remains strong in some areas.

"From a markets standpoint, I think you're still wrestling with the days of moving past the days of 75 basis point hikes," Greenhaus said on CNBC"s "Closing Bell: Overtime." "And now you're really focusing on, 'How high do we really have to go to bring all the inflation down?'"

Investors will look ahead to data Tuesday morning on international trade for insight into the strength of the U.S. and global economy. Later in the day, they will watch for post-bell earnings reports from Smith & Wesson and Stitch Fix.

Morgan Stanley double upgrades JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase shares rose more than 1% in the premarket after Morgan Stanley upgraded the banking giant to overweight from underweight.

″[We] double upgrade JPM to Overweight from Underweight on operating leverage inflecting positively, CCB (JPM's Consumer & Community Bank) taking market share, relative multiple resiliency during recessions, and progress being made on higher CET1 (common equity tier 1) ratio regulatory requirements," Morgan Stanley said.

— Sarah Min

CNBC Pro: Fund manager says a 'turning point' for Big Tech is near. Here's what he's watching

A fund manager has said that a "super week for a potential turning point" in the Nasdaq Composite could be on the horizon.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has declined by 26.2% this year as the Federal Reserve increased borrowing costs in an effort to bring inflation under control.

Julian Howard, multi-asset investment director at GAM, told CNBC what catalyst to look out for and when it might be a good time for tech investors to re-enter the market.

— Ganesh Rao

CNBC Pro: Morgan Stanley turns bullish on China stocks, giving them serious upside potential

Morgan Stanley has turned bullish on China stocks for the first time in nearly two years as the country embarks on a "clear path set towards reopening."

"We see a steep climb from here following the extreme underperformance of the last two years," the bank said, although it cautioned the path to recovery "will be bumpy."

Morgan Stanley highlighted a list of names that it said will benefit from the easing in China, including two it gave around 130% upside.

— Weizhen Tan

Beijing announces further Covid easing measures

Beijing city announced negative Covid tests will no longer be required to enter most public areas, malls or residential areas, while bars and so-called KTV lounges, or karaoke bars.

Separately, Reuters reported on Monday that China could announce a further relaxation of Covid curbs as early as Wednesday, citing two sources with knowledge of the matter.

The report said there would be 10 new measures in addition to the 20 that were put out in November.

Several cities in China relaxed Covid testing rules in recent days.

— Evelyn Cheng, Abigail Ng

CNBC Pro: Analysts think these November winners can rally further — and give 2 more than 160% upside

These global stocks had a winning November, outperforming the MSCI World index.

CNBC Pro screened FactSet for stocks that not only did well last month, but could still see more upside ahead.

— Zavier Ong

'This is not a typical cycle,' says Liz Ann Sonders

The current economic cycle is unusual, according to Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab.

That's because recessions typically lead to a peak point when it becomes clear whether a hard or soft landing is coming. She said this moment in the economy feels more like a slow burn.

"I just think this is not a typical cycle," she said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime." In a typical recession, "everything sort of falls all at once, or lands softly all at once. This is happening over an extending period of time, with a rolling nature to it."

— Alex Harring

GitLab, Herbalife among biggest post-market movers

GitLab – The development software operator jumped 23% after it posted a narrower per-share loss than expected while also coming in above expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. GitLab also gave a strong outlook for the next quarter and full year.

Herbalife Nutrition – The multi-level marketing company dropped 11% after it announced a proposed offering of $250 million in convertible senior notes, which will mature in 2028.

See the full list here.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures open near flat

The three major future indexes traded nearly flat at the start of trading Monday night.

Futures connected to the Dow added 20 points, which is near the flatline. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also both traded near flat.

Futures opened off of a down day for the three major indexes when the market was open Monday.

— Alex Harring