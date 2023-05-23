Stock Futures Are Slightly Higher as Investors Eye Debt Ceiling Clash in Washington: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures inched higher on Tuesday night as investors kept an eye on debt-ceiling negotiations.

Futures linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 33 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures each added 0.1%.

The three major averages fell during regular trading Tuesday. The S&P 500 lost 1.12%, while the Nasdaq Composite and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.26% and 0.69%, respectively.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen previously warned lawmakers that a potential default in early June is "highly likely." House Speaker Kevin McCarthy said he had a "productive" discussion with President Joe Biden on Monday. Nonetheless, there were few indicators of progress made in negotiations on Tuesday.

Even if Washington's officials were to raise the debt ceiling, however, markets could be roiled, according to Bill Merz, head of capital markets research at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. That's because the Treasury will need to issue a lot of debt to replenish its general account, he said.

"The impact of that is likely to remove liquidity from the broader capital markets," Merz said. "Especially more recently, [that] has really overlapped with, or it has correlated with, S&P 500 in general stock performance," he continued.

On the economic front, investors will be watching for the minutes from the Federal Reserve's meeting earlier in May. They will be released Wednesday afternoon.

Investors will also be looking toward more earnings announcements. Clothing retailer American Eagle Outfitters and semiconductor giant Nvidia will be posting their results Wednesday after the bell.

How lower tax refunds – and no more stimulus payments – are affecting earnings results

Tax refunds were lower this spring than last, and the impact is starting to show up in companies' quarterly results.

The average tax refund was $2,812 for the week ending May 12, down 7.3% from the year-ago period, according to the Internal Revenue Service. That decline ties back to the elimination of certain tax credits after pandemic-era relief expired. Retailers are seeing the impact: Foot Locker pointed to "lower income tax refunds" as a factor in its sales decline.

For Intuit and H&R Block, however, the impact is a little different. Both suggested that since there are no longer stimulus payments, fewer people are filing taxes – and that's bad news for companies that provide tax prep software.

Indeed, total returns received by the IRS totaled about 142.6 million, down 1.2% from a year ago.

-Darla Mercado, Robert Hum

Copper on pace for worst month since 2022

Copper is down 6.07% in May, putting it on track for its worst month since June 2022, when it lost 13.64%. The metal has lost 4.09% year to date.

LME Zinc hit a low of $2,346 per metric tonne during Tuesday's main trading session, reaching its lowest level since Oct. 7, 2020.

— Hakyung Kim, Gina Francolla

Stocks making the biggest moves in after hours trading

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Palo Alto Networks — Shares gained 3.5% after the company's fiscal third-quarter earnings and revenue topped estimates. The cybersecurity company posted adjusted earnings of $1.10 per share and revenue of $1.72 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had estimated earnings of 93 cents per share and $1.71 billion in revenue. The company's earnings guidance for the fiscal fourth quarter also surpassed expectations.

Urban Outfitters — The clothing retailer's stock popped 6%. Urban Outfitters' posted earnings of 56 cents per share in the first quarter. Analysts had expected 35 cents earnings per share, according to Refinitiv. Revenue also beat expectations, with the company reporting $1.11 billion versus consensus estimates of $1.09 billion.

Toll Brothers — Shares gained more than 3% after the company's fiscal second-quarter earnings and revenue beat analysts' estimates. The company said the increase in demand that started in January has continued into the start of its third quarter.

— Hakyung Kim

Stock futures open flat Tuesday

U.S. stock futures opened little-changed Tuesday night.

Dow Jones Industrial average futures climbed 22 points, or 0.07%. S&P 500 futures gained 0.07%. Nasdaq 100 futures also rose 0.07%.

— Hakyung Kim