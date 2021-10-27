Stock Futures Rise Slightly After S&P 500 Slips From a Record

Stock futures edged higher in overnight trading on Wednesday after the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped from their record highs.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Dow futures rose 50 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures both traded 0.1% higher.

Shares of Twilio fell more than 12% despite a beat on both earnings and revenue for the third quarter, after the company projected a fourth-quarter loss. Ebay also fell, by 5%, on weak fourth-quarter revenue guidance. Ford, however, jumped almost 9% on strong earnings.

Investors awaited the first estimate for third-quarter annualized gross domestic product growth from the Commerce Department. Economists polled by Dow Jones expected an increased of just 2.8% as products remained stranded at normally bustling ports, employers struggled to find workers and consumers battled with inflation.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 slipped 0.5% for its first down day in three as the rally on a strong earnings season started to ease. The blue-chip Dow dipped more than 250 points, falling for the first time in four days.

Major averages have been marching higher on earnings momentum this month. The S&P 500 has gained 5.6% in October, on pace to post its best month since November 2020. The Dow is up 4.9% this month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has rallied 5.5%.

Nearly 40% of S&P 500 companies have reported earnings and more than 80% of them beat Wall Street expectations, according to CNBC calculations. S&P 500 companies are expected to grow profit by about 37.6% in the third quarter.

"Earnings have helped and a reminder that US reporting so far has been better than the long-term average in terms of beats," Jim Reid, head of thematic research at Deutsche Bank, said in a note. "It has still been healthier relative to some of the stagflationary gloom stories seen through September and early October which has perhaps helped the relief rally."