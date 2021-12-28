Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Coinbase, Boeing, Carnival and More

By Yun Li, CNBC

Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. 

Coinbase — Shares of the crypto exchange fell 6.9% on Tuesday as digital currencies came under pressure. The price of bitcoin and ethereum were each down by about 5% in midday trading.

Boeing — Shares of Boeing rose 1.5% to lead the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Indonesia on Tuesday lifted a ban on Boeing's 737 Max, two years after the aircraft's deadly crash in the country. Ethiopian Airlines also plans to resume flying the 737 Max in February.

Carnival, United Airlines — Shares of travel related stocks rebounded Tuesday after struggling Monday amid Covid-related disruptions to the industries. Cruise line Carnival rallied 1.2%. United Airlines added 1.9%, American Airlines gained 1.6% and Delta Air Lines rose 1.5%.

Vipshop Holdings — The China-based e-commerce company's stock fell 5% after it cut its current quarter revenue guidance. Meanwhile, Jefferies said warmer weather and an increase in Covid-19 cases likely dented consumer demand for Vipshop.

Vista Outdoor — Shares of the shooting sports company jumped 3.7% after it announced the acquisition of hunting-gear manufacturer Stone Glacier.

Digital Turbine — The software stock rose less than 1% after the company announced a multiyear strategic partnership with Google. The company said the deal will accelerate its product and growth strategy to support the Android ecosystem.

— CNBC's Hannah Miao and Jesse Pound contributed reporting.

