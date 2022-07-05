Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Oil Stocks, Ford, Crocs and More

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Scott Mlyn | CNBC

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading.

Ford Motor — Shares of the carmaker dropped 1% and hit a new 52-week low after the company reported a slight increase in new vehicle sales for the second quarter that missed automotive analysts' expectations. The company said sales rose 1.8% to 483,688 new vehicles in the second quarter compared to a year earlier. Analysts expected the Detroit automaker's sales to rise between 3.3% and 5.1%.

Energy stocks — Energy stocks dipped on Tuesday as oil fell 8% and the U.S oil benchmark traded below $100. The S&P 500's energy sector traded 5% lower on the day, with shares of Marathon Oil, Conocophillips and Halliburton down 6.3%, 7% and 8.1%, respectively. Occidental Petroleum and Exxon Mobil dropped 2.2% and 3.1%, respectively.

HP Inc. — Shares of HP slipped 1% after Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to in line from outperform as the company grapples with a difficult PC market ahead.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Stellantis — Shares of the automaker formerly known as Fiat Chrysler fell 5.6% after a Union workers report said the company's Italy-based production could take a hit of about 220,000 vehicles this year thanks to the global chip shortage. Stellantis produced about 14% fewer vehicles in the first half of this year compared to the same period a year ago.

AstraZeneca — Shares of the drug maker slipped 0.7% after it announced it's buying TeneoTwo in a deal that could be valued at up to $1.27 billion.

Crocs - Shares of the shoe company jumped 12.2% after Loop Capital upgraded Crocs to buy from hold. Loop said in a note to clients that Crocs should not be considered a pandemic-era fad and that the recent decline for the stock has gone too far.

Money Report

Business 18 hours ago

I Talked to 70 Parents Who Raised Highly Successful Adults—Here Are 4 Things They Never Did When Their Kids Were Young

Business 19 hours ago

Can Commodities Make a Comeback?

— CNBC's Yun Li, Tanaya Macheel and Jesse Pound contributed reporting

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us