Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
China

The U.S. Is Facing a Lithium-Ion Battery Shortage as Electric Vehicle Production Ramps Up

By Katie Brigham, CNBC

Feature China | Barcroft Media via Getty Images

As automakers continue to grapple with a semiconductor shortage, some experts say the next supply chain crisis for the U.S. could involve lithium-ion batteries.

As companies like GM, Ford and a slew of start-ups ramp up their electric vehicle ambitions, current battery production in the U.S. won't be able to keep up with demand.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Though the U.S. has a handful of large-scale battery manufacturing facilities, including Tesla's Gigafactory that operates in partnership with Panasonic, a trade dispute between two Korean battery makers, LG Chem and SK Innovation, threatens the future of a new battery factory in Georgia.

Money Report

AstraZeneca PLC 1 hour ago

European Markets Pull Back Slightly After Record Highs

1 hour ago

China's Factories Automate as Worker Shortage Looms

Watch the video to learn why the U.S. has fallen behind China and Europe, and what needs to happen in order to avoid a bottleneck in EV production.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

ChinaAutoselectric vehicles
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us