news

Trump, Vance official portraits released

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

View of the White House in Washington DC after the US presidential elections and the win of Donald Trump and the Republican Party during a blue sky day with the iconic building. 
Nicolas Economou | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • President-elect Donald Trump's transition team shared official portraits of Trump and Vice President-elect JD Vance before their inauguration.
  • Both of the brightly lit portraits capture the Republicans wearing blue suits over white collared shirts and blue ties, with Trump sporting an American flag pin on his lapel.
  • Trump's expression and head angle closely mirror the stone-faced expression he wore when his mugshot was taken in the Fulton County Jail.

Vance, the former U.S. senator from Ohio, is smiling with a closed mouth, while Trump's expression and head angle closely mirror the stone-faced expression he wore when his mugshot was taken in Fulton County Jail in 2023.

Trump's chief photographer, Daniel Torok, first revealed the photos Wednesday on social media.

Below are the new portraits of Trump and Vance.

Official portraits of President-elect Donald Trump and Vice-President-elect J.D. Vance
And here is a side-by-side comparison of Trump's first term official president-elect portrait from December 2016, and the new second term portrait.

Official Presidential portraits of President Donald Trump in 2017 (L) and 2025 (R)
Nine months into his first term, Trump's White House released official portraits of him and then-Vice President Mike Pence. That photo, shared on Halloween of 2017, shows Trump smiling broadly.

President Donald Trump's official Presidential portrait in 2017.
Library of Congress
