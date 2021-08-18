Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
investing

TSMC Overtakes Tencent to Become Asia's Most Valuable Company, as China Crackdown Takes a Toll

By Eustance Huang, CNBC

Sam Yeh | AFP | Getty Images
  • The world's largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has overtaken Chinese tech behemoth Tencent to become Asia's most valuable firm.
  • The market capitalization of China's Tencent and Alibaba have plummeted amid an ongoing regulatory crackdown on the tech sector by Beijing.
  • Chipmaker TSMC, on the other hand, has gotten a boost as the world faces a global semiconductor shortage driven by supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, along with a surge in demand from industries such as automobiles and data centers.

The world's largest chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) has overtaken Chinese tech behemoth Tencent to become Asia's most valuable firm.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Beijing's regulatory crackdown on the country's tech sector in the past few months has slammed the valuations of Chinese tech giants Tencent and Alibaba, while chipmaker stocks have been boosted as a global semiconductor shortage persists.

TSMC, a major supplier to Apple, overtook Tencent earlier in August. The Taiwanese chipmaker is now sitting at the top spot by market capitalization — among Asia firms — at more than $538 billion, according to data from Refinitiv Eikon as of Wednesday morning during Asia hours.

Tencent sat in second place, with a market capitalization of more than $536 billion while Alibaba was a distant third at about $472 billion.

China's crackdown hurting tech companies

Money Report

Donald Trump 41 mins ago

Huawei Vows to Return to the Smartphone ‘Throne' Despite U.S. Sanctions Crippling Its Business

politics 56 mins ago

Sri Lanka Replaces Health Minister Said to Promote Shaman's Herbal Syrup as a Covid Remedy

The market capitalizations of both Tencent and Alibaba were hit again on Tuesday — losing more than $20 billion each — after China's market regulator issued draft rules aimed at stopping unfair competition on the internet.

JPMorgan downgrades Tencent Music as company faces regulatory hurdles in China

Jefferies picks the Chinese stocks likely to benefit from an aging population

Beijing's crackdown hangs over China markets, but some stocks may be getting less risky

In this latest move on the tech sector, China's State Administration for Market Regulation highlighted the regulator's push to tighten laws surrounding antitrust and competition. Other areas that have come under regulatory scrutiny from Beijing include financial technology as well as the collection and use of data.

Chinese technology stocks have tumbled as uncertainty continues to cloud the sector. The Hang Seng Tech index, which tracks the largest technology companies listed in Hong Kong including Tencent and Alibaba, has dropped more than 25% since the start of the year.

Chipmakers benefit from semiconductor shortage

Chipmaker TSMC, on the other hand, has gotten a boost as the world faces a global semiconductor shortage driven by supply chain disruptions due to the pandemic, along with a surge in demand from industries such as automobiles and data centers.

Responding to the shortage, TSMC said earlier this year it plans to invest $100 billion over the next three years to increase capacity, according to Reuters.

Since the start of the year, TSMC's stock has risen by more than 6%. Taiwan plays an outsized role in the chipmaking realm, dominating the foundry market, or the outsourcing of semiconductor manufacturing. Much of this dominance is attributable to TSMC, whose clients include AppleQualcomm and Nvidia.

— CNBC's Arjun Kharpal and Yen Nee Lee contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

investingTechnologyInvestment strategyApple Inc.internet.
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us