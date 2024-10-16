U.S. crude oil falls below $71 per barrel, continuing sell-off

Crude prices have pulled back as fears of an oil supply disruption in the Middle East ease.

U.S. crude futures edged lower Wednesday to trade below $71 per barrel, after selling off steeply in the previous session on reports that Israel will not attack Iran's oil facilities.

The U.S. benchmark tumbled more than 4% on Tuesday, after Israel told the U.S. that it will limit its retaliatory strikes to military targets in Iran, senior Biden administration officials told NBC News.

Crude oil prices have given up most of the gains made in the wake of Iran's Oct. 1 ballistic missile attack on Israel, as fears of an oil supply disruption in the Middle East have eased.

Here are Wednesday's energy prices: