Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

U.S. Treasury Yields Fall as Investors Weigh Fed Rate Hike Outlook

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Spencer Platt | Getty Images

U.S. Treasury yields fell on Monday after unexpectedly robust jobs data increased the likelihood of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 4 basis points to about 2.7993%, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was down 2 basis points to 3.0383%. Yields move inversely to prices, and a basis point is equal to 0.01%.

That comes after economic data published Friday showed that U.S. job growth blew past expectations in July.

The data showed nonfarm payrolls rose 528,000 last month and surpassed Dow Jones' expectations of 258,000. At the same time, wage growth increased, with average earnings climbing 0.5% for the month and 5.2% over last year.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stronger-than-expected report boosted the prospect of aggressive rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and showed that the U.S. is likely not in a recession. Analysts expect the Fed to consider a 75-basis point rate hike at its coming meetings to bring soaring inflation down to its goal.

Market participants are likely to closely monitor inflation data due later in the week for further clues on the U.S. central bank's rate path.

The U.S. Treasury on Monday will auction $54 billion in 13-week bills and $42 billion in 26-week bills.

Money Report

Business 35 mins ago

Russia's Medvedev Says Moscow Will Achieve Its Aims in Ukraine; Two More Ships Depart Ukrainian Ports

Business 3 hours ago

SoftBank Posts a $21.6 Billion Quarterly Loss on Its Vision Fund, One of the Highest in Its History

— CNBC's Carmen Reinicke and Silvia Amaro contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us